Exxon Mobil : Cautionary Statement

02/02/2021 | 07:38am EST
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

  • Statements of future events or conditions in this presentation or the subsequent discussion period are forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including financial and operating performance; demand growth and mix; planned capital and cash operating expense reductions and ability to meet or exceed announced reduction objectives; plans to reduce future emissions intensity and the expected resulting absolute emissions reductions; carbon capture results and the impact of operational and technology efforts; price and margin recovery; future cash flows, dividends, cash and debt balances, and capital allocation; volume/production growth and mix; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and current industry oversupply conditions on ExxonMobil's business and results; resource recoveries; production rates; rates of return; development costs; project plans, timing, costs, and capacities; drilling programs and improvements; product sales and mix; and accounting and financial reporting effects resulting from market developments and ExxonMobil's responsive actions, including impairment charges resulting from changes in development plan strategy or potential divestments, could differ materially due to a number of factors including global or regional changes in oil, gas, petrochemicals, or feedstock prices, differentials, or other market or economic conditions affecting the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries and the demand for our products; the outcome of government policies and actions, including drilling policies, carbon policies, and actions taken to address COVID-19; the severity, length and ultimate impact of COVID-19 on people and economies and the timing and pace of regional and global economic recovery; the ability to access short- and long-term debt markets on a timely and affordable basis; the ability to realize efficiencies within and across our business lines and to maintain cost reductions without impairing our competitive positioning; the impact of company actions to protect the health and safety of employees, vendors, customers, and communities; reservoir performance; the outcome and timing of exploration and development projects; timely completion of construction projects; war and other security disturbances, including shipping blockades or harassment; political factors including changes in local, national, or international policies affecting our business; changes in law or government regulation, including trade sanctions, tax and environmental regulations; the outcome of commercial negotiations and impact of commercial terms; actions of competitors and commercial counterparties; actions of consumers; opportunities for and regulatory approval of investments or divestments that may arise, including the ability to reach mutually acceptable pricing and other terms; the outcome of research efforts and the ability to bring new technology to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis; the development and competitiveness of alternative energy and emission reduction technologies; unforeseen technical or operating difficulties; and other factors discussed here and in Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and reasonable expectations at the time of this presentation and we assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.
  • Forward-lookingstatements in this presentation regarding project timing, returns, and results; targeted capital spending and operating expense reductions; market strategies; capital allocation; and other future plans, targets or key milestones refer to plans outlined in ExxonMobil's press release dated April 7, 2020 and subsequent public disclosures including our first, second, and third quarter earnings press releases and conference calls on May 1, July 31, and October 30, 2020, respectively. Forward-looking statements contained in our March 5, 2020 Investor Day materials were based on different plans and assumptions prior to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and should not be relied upon to represent ExxonMobil's future business plans or results of operations. Updates on spending and timing of certain projects have been provided, but are not meant to represent a complete view of all plans and projects that could be impacted by the current pandemic, the government responses to the pandemic, or other market factors.
  • Forward-lookingstatements in this presentation regarding 2021-2025 plans to reduce capital expenditures and operating expenses, or plans to reduce carbon intensity and related emissions efforts refer to plans outlined in our February 1, 2021 press release and our February 2, 2021 press release. Additionally information will be provided at our 2021 Investor Day. Updates on spending and timing of certain projects have been provided, but are not meant to represent a complete view of all plans and projects that could be impacted by the current pandemic, the government responses to the pandemic, or other market factors.

Reconciliations and definitions of non-GAAP measures and other terms are provided in the text or in the supplemental information accompanying these slides.

1

Disclaimer

Exxon Mobil Corporation published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 12:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
