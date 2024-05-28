We're charging into the lithium business with our greatest asset: our people. From geoscientists to chemical engineers to global project specialists, we're united under a common goal: becoming a significant producer of lithium.

Meet a few of our people making it happen:

Ashley Palomino "The Environmental Expert," an eight-year ExxonMobil veteran, has been spending a lot of time in the dense forests and scenic rolling hills of southwest Arkansas. She's a "boots on the ground" resource who focuses on environmental and development stewardship, working with regulators, regional suppliers and the community throughout the lifecycle of a project. "I'm passionate about the environment and deploying new technologies and solutions," she said. "Lithium could be a game-changer, and we're all in this together."

Scarlet Castro "The Geoscience Guru" is interested in what lies underground. In this case, lithium-rich brines. She leads a team of reservoir engineers and geologists who are using skills refined in the oil and gas business to find the brines in the subsurface. They're also figuring out effective and low-cost ways to get them out of the ground. "We're using all the tools in our toolbox and charting new territory," said Castro, a sixteen-year veteran of ExxonMobil.

Remi Loiseau "The Big Picture Planner" knows big projects. In his seventeen years at ExxonMobil, he's traveled the world developing complex projects and is now laser-focused on southwest Arkansas. His scope is broad - from picking the right location for our first lithium venture to meeting with stakeholders in the government and community, all while building a new team with talent from our legacy businesses. "We looked across the board to our subsurface and drilling skills, our project development skills, our technology skills, our operational skills and brought them all together," he said. "Through this integration, we bring something unique to the lithium business."

Patrick Howarth "The Business Leader" heads our lithium business and wants to make a big impact in a new industry. His team is developing lithium projects in North America, leveraging technology to produce it in a better way. Our method of lithium production - tapping lithium-rich brines thousands of feet underground - will have less environmental impact than current methods like hard-rock mining. "We have the expertise, technology and drive to make this happen," said Patrick, a nineteen-year veteran of ExxonMobil.