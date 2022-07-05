Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Marathon Shares Decline on Lower Crude Oil Prices

By Josh Beckerman

Exxon Mobil Corp. was down 5% to $83.12 as oil prices declined Tuesday, while Chevron Corp. was 5% lower at $139.68.

Marathon Oil Corp. fell 8% to $20.74. On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs lowered its Marathon price target to $25 from $29.

Contracts for Brent crude were recently down 10% to $102.33. The decline has been attributed to factors including concerns about a potential recession after recent data on consumer spending and industrial orders.

