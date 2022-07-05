Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Exxon Mobil Corporation
  News
  Summary
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:37 2022-07-05 pm EDT
83.20 USD   -4.97%
01:30pExxon Mobil, Chevron, Marathon Shares Decline on Lower Crude Oil Prices
DJ
11:46aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : J Sainsbury, Foxconn, JPMorgan, Comcast, Tesla...
09:35aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A silver lining in all the gloom
Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Marathon Shares Decline on Lower Crude Oil Prices

07/05/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
By Josh Beckerman


Exxon Mobil Corp. was down 5% to $83.12 as oil prices declined Tuesday, while Chevron Corp. was 5% lower at $139.68.

Marathon Oil Corp. fell 8% to $20.74. On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs lowered its Marathon price target to $25 from $29.

Contracts for Brent crude were recently down 10% to $102.33. The decline has been attributed to factors including concerns about a potential recession after recent data on consumer spending and industrial orders.


Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-22 1329ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -4.28% 140.4 Delayed Quote.24.85%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -4.83% 83.405 Delayed Quote.43.08%
LONDON BRENT OIL -10.22% 101.94 Delayed Quote.46.07%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION -7.76% 20.8337 Delayed Quote.37.33%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -8.76% 867.0648 Real-time Quote.43.52%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -9.42% 538.2548 Real-time Quote.44.17%
WTI -10.93% 98.352 Delayed Quote.43.54%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 391 B - -
Net income 2022 42 953 M - -
Net Debt 2022 19 041 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,59x
Yield 2022 4,09%
Capitalization 369 B 369 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 63 000
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 87,55 $
Average target price 100,64 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Angela F. Braly Independent Director
Susan K. Avery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION43.08%368 866
CHEVRON CORPORATION24.85%287 865
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.92%194 248
BP PLC21.47%92 696
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-2.48%69 985
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.45.34%50 015