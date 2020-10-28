Log in
Exxon Mobil Corporation : Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

10/28/2020

The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) today declared a cash dividend of $0.87 cents per share on the Common Stock, payable on December 10, 2020 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on November 12, 2020.

This fourth quarter dividend is at the same level as the dividend paid in the third quarter of 2020.

Through its dividends, the corporation has shared its success with its shareholders for more than 100 years.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 182 B - -
Net income 2020 -2 639 M - -
Net Debt 2020 60 426 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -49,3x
Yield 2020 10,6%
Capitalization 133 B 133 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 74 900
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 47,02 $
Last Close Price 32,82 $
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-54.74%138 771
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD35.65%175 386
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-33.05%65 630
BP PLC-58.49%51 861
NESTE OYJ47.20%41 490
PTT-27.27%29 291
