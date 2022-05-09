Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Exxon Mobil Corporation
  News
  Summary
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 03:11:21 pm EDT
85.27 USD   -7.01%
02:47pExxon Mobil Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:36pFrontera, CGX Energy say light oil, gas condensate found in Guyana
RE
11:01aThinking about trading options or stock in Exxon Mobil, JD.Com, Delta Air Lines, Coinbase Global, or Walt Disney?
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exxon Mobil Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

05/09/2022 | 02:47pm EDT
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is currently at $84.76, down $6.93 or 7.56%


--Would be lowest close since April 27, 2022, when it closed at $84.64

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 8.83%

--Currently down two of the past three days

--Down 0.57% month-to-date

--Up 38.52% year-to-date

--Down 18.8% from its all-time closing high of $104.38 on June 23, 2014

--Up 35.44% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2021), when it closed at $62.58

--Down 7.57% from its 52-week closing high of $91.70 on May 4, 2022

--Up 60.74% from its 52-week closing low of $52.73 on Aug. 19, 2021

--Traded as low as $84.67

--Down 7.66% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell as much as 8.98%

--Sixth most active stock in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 2:27:42 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1446ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -7.46% 84.9499 Delayed Quote.49.84%
WTI -5.92% 102.735 Delayed Quote.45.49%
All news about EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
02:47pExxon Mobil Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data ..
DJ
01:36pFrontera, CGX Energy say light oil, gas condensate found in Guyana
RE
11:01aThinking about trading options or stock in Exxon Mobil, JD.Com, Delta Air Lines, Coinba..
PR
09:30aArgus Adjusts Exxon Mobil's Price Target to $104 From $92, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
04:16aJapan to take time phasing out Russian oil imports, says PM Kishida
RE
05/08Suncor CEO Little faces scrutiny after activist Elliott takes aim
RE
05/06Exclusive-Guyana in 'no rush' to draft new oil production-sharing pact -minister
RE
05/06Factbox-Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
05/06Marubeni cuts exposure to Russia as it writes down stake in Sakhalin-1 project
RE
05/05Brazil's Bolsonaro calls Petrobras profits a 'rape'
RE
Analyst Recommendations on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 374 B - -
Net income 2022 39 229 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 127 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 3,88%
Capitalization 386 B 386 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 63 000
Free-Float 52,5%
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 91,69 $
Average target price 95,30 $
Spread / Average Target 3,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth C. Frazier Lead Independent Director
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Angela F. Braly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION49.84%380 435
CHEVRON CORPORATION45.45%326 670
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD10.66%230 442
BP PLC29.09%100 622
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION7.71%74 162
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.50.71%52 711