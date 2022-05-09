Exxon Mobil Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is currently at $84.76, down $6.93 or 7.56%

--Would be lowest close since April 27, 2022, when it closed at $84.64

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 8.83%

--Currently down two of the past three days

--Down 0.57% month-to-date

--Up 38.52% year-to-date

--Down 18.8% from its all-time closing high of $104.38 on June 23, 2014

--Up 35.44% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2021), when it closed at $62.58

--Down 7.57% from its 52-week closing high of $91.70 on May 4, 2022

--Up 60.74% from its 52-week closing low of $52.73 on Aug. 19, 2021

--Traded as low as $84.67

--Down 7.66% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell as much as 8.98%

--Sixth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

