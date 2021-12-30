Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Exxon Mobil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exxon Mobil : Earnings Considerations - Form 8-K

12/30/2021 | 04:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
4Q21 Earnings Considerations

To give perspective regarding market and planned factors affecting 4Q 2021 results, we are providing the following summary of factors management believes will impact 4Q 2021 results relative to 3Q 2021 results. These factors are generally limited to market dynamics, seasonal patterns, and planned activities. This list is not meant to be a comprehensive list of all changes between 3Q 2021 results and 4Q 2021 results or to provide an estimate of 4Q 2021 results for the Corporation. Further, this list may not account for all adjustments and charges required to fully reflect the changes in industry conditions.
$ billions Upstream Downstream Chemical Corp & Fin Total
3Q21 earnings / (loss), U.S. GAAP
4.0 1.3 2.1 (0.6) 6.8
3Q21 identified items
Severance (0.0) (0.0)
3Q21 earnings / (loss) excluding identified items
4.0 1.3 2.1 (0.6) 6.8
Estimated effects of market factors impacting 4Q21 results
Change in liquids prices 0.4 - 0.8
Change in gas prices 0.7 - 1.1
Change in Downstream refining margins (0.2) - 0.0
Change in Chemical margins (0.8) - (0.6)
Change in unsettled derivatives (mark-to-market) 0.3 - 0.7 0.2 - 0.4
Estimated effects of seasonal and planned factors impacting 4Q21 results
Change in scheduled maintenance (0.2) - 0.0 (0.1) - 0.1 (0.1) - 0.1
Seasonal gas demand 0.2 - 0.6
Identified Items
Announced divestments 0.3 - 0.5 0.5 - 0.7
Contractual provisions (0.4) - (0.2)
Estimated impact of impairments (non-cash) (0.8) - (0.5)
Additional Information
Estimated effects of LIFO inventory accumulations and drawdowns¹ (0.3) - (0.1) (0.1) - 0.1
¹ Driven by estimated operational changes in the Corporation's year-end inventory levels, valued using the last-in-first-out (LIFO) method; not an identified item



This information is only intended to provide additional information regarding current estimates of certain limited market and planned factors management believes will likely affect results for 4Q 2021 relative to 3Q 2021 to assist investors, analysts and others in formulating their own estimates. It is not intended to be a comprehensive presentation of all factors that will affect the Corporation's sequential results or to provide an estimate of the Corporation's 4Q 2021 results. Actual results and the impact of factors identified here may vary depending on the impact of other factors not identified here and are subject to finalization of the Corporation's financial reporting process for 4Q 2021. Further, this list may not account for all adjustments and charges required to fully reflect the changes in industry conditions.

Outlooks, estimates, projections and other statements of future financial impacts of certain factors as provided in this publication are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Actual future impacts of these certain factors for 4Q 2021 may vary from our estimates for a number of reasons, including additional unidentified factors related to: sales volume and sales mix numbers; supply and demand imbalances; regional pricing differentials and refining and chemical margins; resolution of trading and derivative positions for the quarter; price impacts and the broader government responses to public health events; supply chain disruptions; planned cash and operating expense reductions; total capital expenditures and mix; maintenance costs and incidents; production shut-ins and mix; financing costs; the resolution of any contingencies and uncertain tax positions; environmental expenditures; impact of fiscal, contractual, and commercial terms applicable to the quarter; the outcome of commercial negotiations related to the quarter; the timing and regulatory approval of any acquisitions or divestments; the pace of economic recovery and regional differences for product demand; changes in consumer behavior; acts of terrorism or civil unrest; changes in regulatory policies and any associated liabilities; changes in asset valuation or estimates of fair value as of a certain date; updates or corrections of any estimate used herein; and other market conditions in the oil, natural gas, petroleum, and petrochemical industries. Furthermore, additional factors may exist that will be relevant to 4Q 2021 results that are not currently known or fully understood, including our participation in joint ventures or developments operated by third parties and other factors cited in Item 1A. Risk Factors of our most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports available on the Investors page of our website at www.exxonmobil.com. All forward-looking statements and the assumptions in this publication speak only as of the date hereof. We do not assume or undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or assumptions as of any future date. Any future update or expansion of the forward-looking statements in this publication will be provided only through a public disclosure indicating that fact.

Earnings / (loss) excluding identified items is defined as earnings / (loss) excluding individually significant non-operational events with an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $250 million in a given quarter. The earnings impact of an identified item for an individual segment may be less than $250 million when the item impacts several periods or several segments. We believe it is useful for investors to consider these figures in comparing the underlying performance of our business across periods when one or both periods include identified items.

In accordance with Regulation FD, we are hereby providing notice that the company currently intends to furnish its fourth quarter 2021 financial results both (1) by posting them on our website at www.exxonmobil.com and (2) in a filing on Form 8-K in the Securities and Exchange Commission EDGAR system, each by 6:30 a.m. CT Tuesday, February 1, 2022. In the event that the EDGAR system experiences technical difficulties or the company is unable to successfully complete its 8-K filing at the intended time, investors and the public should look for this information at that time on our website. In case of a failed filing, the company intends to furnish the information on EDGAR as soon as possible after 6:30 a.m. CT Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

2

Disclaimer

Exxon Mobil Corporation published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 21:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
04:17pEXXON MOBIL : Earnings Considerations - Form 8-K
PU
02:25pGuyana approves wealth fund, local content rules for expected oil boom
RE
12:44pDept of Energy Approves Third Crude Oil Exchange of 2 Mln Barrels to Exxon Mobil
MT
12:44pFIRST OIL : Dept of Energy Approves Third Crude Oil Exchange of 2 Mln Barrels to Exxon Mob..
MT
11:41aSavannah Energy to Raise $65 Million From Shares Placement
MT
03:55aTOPNEWSGUIDE : Allied Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGYP) Benefits From Permian Recovery
AQ
12/29U.S. board impounds ballots in union-removal vote at Exxon refinery
RE
12/27Exxon says Baytown refinery remains at reduced rates following Dec 23 fire
RE
12/27Fishermen Say Exxonmobil Yet to Pay Compensation Years After Oil Spills
AQ
12/27Energy Stocks Slip Premarket Monday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 278 B - -
Net income 2021 21 357 M - -
Net Debt 2021 48 012 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 5,72%
Capitalization 259 B 259 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 72 000
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 61,15 $
Average target price 70,59 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vijay Swarup Vice President-Research & Engineering
Kenneth C. Frazier Lead Independent Director
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION48.35%261 169
CHEVRON CORPORATION39.67%228 546
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD21.01%204 460
BP PLC31.87%88 919
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION4.32%75 622
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION54.62%39 625