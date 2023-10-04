By Ben Glickman

Exxon Mobil expects higher gas prices to boost its earnings in the next fiscal quarter.

The oil and gas giant said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that it expects higher liquids prices to add $900 million to $1.3 billion to the profit from its Upstream division when compared with the previous fiscal quarter.

Higher gas prices, meanwhile, are expected to add $200 million to $600 million to Upstream earnings.

Exxon said changes in industry margins would slightly boost its energy products earnings, but changes in unsettled derivatives would have a negative impact on the division.

Tighter margins in its chemical products and specialty products businesses are expected to reduce profit in those segments.

