Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Exxon Mobil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exxon Mobil : Exploring the potential for a hydrogen hub in southern England

12/08/2021 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
What's happening:

ExxonMobil has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with gas distribution company SGN and Green Investment Group (GIG) to look at ways to lower industrial CO2 emissions in the Southampton (U.K.) area, including at the company's Fawley (U.K.) complex, using low-carbon, or "blue," hydrogen.

Blue hydrogen is a term often used to refer to hydrogen that has been manufactured from natural gas with carbon capture and storage technology capturing the associated CO2 emissions from the process.

If the technical and business feasibility of the initiative is confirmed, a facility to capture industrial CO2 emissions could be constructed near the Southampton Water industrial cluster in southern England. The captured CO2 would then be shipped offshore for safe and permanent storage.

The production of hydrogen could, in such a scenario, begin as early as 2030. Initial projections from the study identify that carbon capture and storage facilities associated with the hydrogen production could capture nearly 2 million metric tonnes of CO2 per year, while potentially producing more than 4 TWh of hydrogen annually.

Why it matters:

The potential of this initiative could increase the use of hydrogen, which may help decarbonize the area's industrial sector. Hydrogen would be delivered to customers to help reduce emissions from domestic heating, industrial processes and transportation, and CO2 would be captured and shipped to a secure offshore storage location. This could also attract significant investment in the community, support existing employment and stimulate the creation of local jobs.

This initiative is a key part of ExxonMobil's plan to advance climate solutions while providing the energy and products modern society demands.

Disclaimer

Exxon Mobil Corporation published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 19:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
02:02pEXXON MOBIL : Exploring the potential for a hydrogen hub in southern England
PU
09:25aEXXON MOBIL CORP : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
08:37aBarclays Adjusts Exxon Mobil's Price Target to $73 From $71, Reiterates Overweight Rati..
MT
12/07ExxonMobil Chemical Buys Resin Maker Materia Inc.
DJ
12/07Materia Inc. to Join ExxonMobil Chemical Company as Wholly-Owned Subsidiary
BU
12/07NORTHAMOIL : ExxonMobil unveils net-zero target for Permian Basin
AQ
12/07Exxon Mobil's ExxonMobil Chemical Acquires Materia
MT
12/07ExxonMobil Acquires Materia, Inc., a High-Performance Structural Polymers Company
BU
12/07Top producer EQT backs U.S. natural gas exports, calls Warren's criticism "misguided'
RE
12/07Exxon Mobil Corporation - ExxonMobil plans for net zero emissions in Permian Basin oper..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 278 B - -
Net income 2021 21 014 M - -
Net Debt 2021 48 230 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 5,61%
Capitalization 264 B 264 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 72 000
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 62,27 $
Average target price 70,09 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vijay Swarup Vice President-Research & Engineering
Kenneth C. Frazier Lead Independent Director
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION51.07%263 624
CHEVRON CORPORATION39.63%227 313
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD19.00%200 676
BP PLC33.77%91 192
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION6.63%75 589
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION55.30%39 539