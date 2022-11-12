Advanced search
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-11-11 pm EST
113.95 USD   +3.12%
11/12Exxon Mobil : ExxonMobil and Pertamina advance regional carbon capture and storage project in Indonesia
11/11Piper Sandler Raises Price Target on Exxon Mobil to $131 From $113, Maintains Overweight Rating
11/10India's IOC buys Nov Sokol cargo at near parity to Dubai benchmark - source
Exxon Mobil : ExxonMobil and Pertamina advance regional carbon capture and storage project in Indonesia

11/12/2022 | 09:02pm EST
ExxonMobil and Pertamina advance regional carbon capture and storage project in Indonesia IRVING, Texas - ExxonMobil and Pertamina, the state-owned energy company for Indonesia, have signed a Heads of Agreement at the G20 Summit in Bali to further progress their previously announced regional carbon capture and storage hub for domestic and international CO2.

News Nov. 12, 2022

Exxon Mobil Corporation published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2022 02:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 416 B - -
Net income 2022 56 329 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,53x
Yield 2022 3,13%
Capitalization 469 B 469 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 63 000
Free-Float 51,3%
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 113,95 $
Average target price 113,96 $
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Angela F. Braly Independent Director
Susan K. Avery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION80.59%469 280
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD11.13%207 497
BP PLC44.75%102 362
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-6.34%68 425
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION89.45%56 816
PHILLIPS 6653.60%52 604