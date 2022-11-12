Exxon Mobil : ExxonMobil and Pertamina advance regional carbon capture and storage project in Indonesia
11/12/2022 | 09:02pm EST
ExxonMobil and Pertamina advance regional carbon capture and storage project in Indonesia
IRVING, Texas - ExxonMobil and Pertamina, the state-owned energy company for Indonesia, have signed a Heads of Agreement at the G20 Summit in Bali to further progress their previously announced regional carbon capture and storage hub for domestic and international CO2.
Exxon Mobil Corporation published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2022 02:01:03 UTC.