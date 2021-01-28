Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exxon Mobil : ExxonMobil urges action on methane regulations

01/28/2021 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ExxonMobil recently participated in the annual global roundtable of the Methane Guiding Principles (MGP), an organization comprised of companies and leading civil society stakeholders committed to reducing methane emissions across the oil and gas industry value chain. A key discussion point at this meeting was the need for effective regulations.

While voluntary efforts by companies like ExxonMobil to reduce methane emissions are important, they only capture a fraction of overall global emissions. Achieving broad and durable impact requires uniform regulations that apply to all actors.

To that end, last year ExxonMobil introduced a model regulatory framework for industry-wide methane regulations, and we have advocated for policymakers globally to advance comprehensive, enhanced rules to reduce methane emissions in all phases of production.

For example, we opposed the EPA's elimination of methane emissions regulation under the Clean Air Act in the U.S. during the previous administration, have worked with states on new regulations - most recently in New Mexico - and supported the European Commission's Methane Strategy for the European Union. We also sponsored the Methane Tracker established by the International Energy Agency through the MGP. In addition to providing emissions data by country, the tracking includes a new Regulatory Roadmap and Toolkit to help governments assess and adopt methane regulations.

ExxonMobil led discussions across industry to advance support for methane regulation, and we are pleased that over the past several months several industry trade associations have updated their methane policies, including the American Petroleum Institute, the American Exploration and Production Council, the Natural Gas Supply Association, the Center for Liquefied Natural Gas, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. We are also seeing progress within key state trade associations.

In addition to our efforts around uniform methane regulation, ExxonMobil is committed to reducing methane emissions in our own operations. We've conducted nearly 23,000 voluntary leak surveys on more than 5.2 million components at more than 9,500 production sites, and eliminated all high-bleed pneumatic devices across our U.S. unconventional production. As outlined in our MGP submission, ExxonMobil reduced methane emissions nearly 18 percent in 2019 across our U.S. unconventional operations, compared to 2016.

Furthermore, we recently outlined our 2025 emission reduction plans that cover ExxonMobil's direct (Scope 1) and indirect (Scope 2) emissions from our operated assets. These 2025 plans include reducing methane intensity by up to half compared to 2016 levels, which is expected to result in a 40 to 50 percent decrease in our absolute methane emissions globally. This will be supported by continued investment in research to develop new technology solutions, including collaborating with academia, environmental organizations and industry to field test a variety of ground-based, aerial and satellite sensors.

Collectively, we are making great progress to reduce methane emissions and will work with President Biden's administration to further advance this shared goal in the U.S. and around the world.

Neil Chapman is a Senior Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation

Disclaimer

Exxon Mobil Corporation published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 22:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
05:06pEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil urges action on methane regulations
PU
01/27EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Declares First Quarter Dividend
BU
01/27Energy Down After Fed Warns On Economic Growth -- Energy Roundup
DJ
01/27SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Unable to Sustain Midday Gain, Turning Lower Again..
MT
01/27MIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Sinks Midday, Boeing Falters As Microsoft Shines
MT
01/27EXXON MOBIL : In Talks With Activist Investor Over Four Director Candidates
MT
01/27Exxon Planning Board, Other Changes Amid Activist Pressure--3rd Update
DJ
01/27EXXON MOBIL : Give Jobs to Our People - Ekid People's Union Tells Oil Firms in A..
AQ
01/27EXXON MOBIL : Planning Board, Other Changes Amid Activist Pressure
DJ
01/27EXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil comments on Engine No. 1 nomination of director candida..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 182 B - -
Net income 2020 -11 933 M - -
Net Debt 2020 63 748 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,3x
Yield 2020 7,69%
Capitalization 192 B 192 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 74 900
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 51,43 $
Last Close Price 45,35 $
Spread / Highest target 74,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION10.02%191 750
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-4.55%164 759
BP PLC10.81%78 204
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION9.22%71 976
NESTE OYJ0.47%55 208
PTT-9.41%37 379
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ