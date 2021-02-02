Log in
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
Exxon Mobil : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Supplement

02/02/2021 | 07:36am EST

02/02/2021 | 07:36am EST
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

To assist investors in assessing 4Q20 results, the following disclosures have been made available in this 8-K filing:

  • Identified items of $(4.73) per share assuming dilution, as noted on page 1 of the news release
  • A reconciliation of cash flow from operations and asset sales excluding working capital on page 1 of this exhibit and on page 8 and attachment V of the news release

4Q20 INVESTOR RELATIONS DATA SUMMARY (PAGE 1 of 4)

Earnings (Loss), $M

4Q20

3Q20

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

Upstream

United States

(16,803)

(681)

(1,197)

(704)

68

Non-U.S.

(1,729)

298

(454)

1,240

6,069

Total

(18,532)

(383)

(1,651)

536

6,137

Downstream

United States

(514)

(136)

(101)

(101)

895

Non-U.S.

(697)

(95)

1,077

(510)

3

Total

(1,211)

(231)

976

(611)

898

Chemical

United States

461

357

171

288

(2)

Non-U.S.

230

304

296

(144)

(353)

Total

691

661

467

144

(355)

Corporate and financing

(1,018)

(727)

(872)

(679)

(990)

Net income (loss) attributable to ExxonMobil (U.S. GAAP)

(20,070)

(680)

(1,080)

(610)

5,690

Earnings (Loss) per common share (U.S. GAAP)

(4.70)

(0.15)

(0.26)

(0.14)

1.33

Earnings (Loss) per common share

- assuming dilution (U.S. GAAP)

(4.70)

(0.15)

(0.26)

(0.14)

1.33

Exploration expenses, including dry holes

595

188

214

288

357

Capital and Exploration Expenditures, $M

Upstream

United States

1,122

1,260

1,637

2,798

2,848

Non-U.S.

1,812

1,534

1,940

2,328

3,243

Total

2,934

2,794

3,577

5,126

6,091

Downstream

United States

488

390

719

747

725

Non-U.S.

674

382

334

487

635

Total

1,162

772

1,053

1,234

1,360

Chemical

United States

435

407

563

597

786

Non-U.S.

240

157

132

185

213

Total

675

564

695

782

999

Other

-

3

2

1

10

Total Capital and Exploration Expenditures

4,771

4,133

5,327

7,143

8,460

Effective Income Tax Rate, %

22%

(198)%

29%

481%

20%

Common Shares Outstanding, millions

At quarter end

4,233

4,228

4,228

4,228

4,234

Average - assuming dilution

4,272

4,271

4,271

4,270

4,269

Total Cash and Cash Equivalents, $B

4.4

8.8

12.6

11.4

3.1

Total Debt, $B

67.6

68.8

69.5

59.6

46.9

Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales, $M

Net cash provided by operating activities

4,005

4,389

-

6,274

6,352

Proceeds associated with asset sales

770

100

43

86

3,092

Cash flow from operations and asset sales

4,775

4,489

43

6,360

9,444

Changes in operational working capital

114

(863)

1,460

942

1,641

Cash flow from operations and asset sales

4,889

3,626

1,503

7,302

11,085

excluding working capital

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

4Q20 INVESTOR RELATIONS DATA SUMMARY (PAGE 2 of 4)

Net production of crude oil, natural gas

4Q20

3Q20

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil, kbd

United States

719

692

628

699

665

Canada / Other Americas

619

487

483

558

487

Europe

32

26

31

30

93

Africa

258

297

333

360

366

Asia

658

735

783

795

780

Australia / Oceania

39

49

48

38

45

Total liquids production

2,325

2,286

2,306

2,480

2,436

Natural gas production available for sale, mcfd

United States

2,686

2,611

2,642

2,825

2,713

Canada / Other Americas

253

269

269

317

287

Europe

848

401

619

1,293

1,508

Africa

12

11

4

7

10

Asia

3,225

3,791

3,218

3,710

3,753

Australia / Oceania

1,161

1,233

1,238

1,244

1,224

Total natural gas production available for sale

8,185

8,316

7,990

9,396

9,495

Total worldwide liquids and gas production, koebd 1

3,689

3,672

3,638

4,046

4,018

Refinery throughput, kbd

United States

1,594

1,601

1,440

1,558

1,675

Canada

359

341

278

383

322

Europe

1,130

1,183

1,085

1,295

1,304

Asia Pacific

522

486

568

637

570

Other Non-U.S.

150

148

145

187

182

Total refinery throughput

3,755

3,759

3,516

4,060

4,053

Petroleum product sales, kbd

United States

2,128

2,297

1,959

2,231

2,356

Canada

415

446

353

456

444

Europe

1,227

1,253

1,130

1,403

1,456

Asia Pacific

645

614

640

708

729

Other Non-U.S.

418

413

355

489

497

Total petroleum product sales

4,833

5,023

4,437

5,287

5,482

Gasolines, naphthas

2,039

2,077

1,736

2,122

2,276

Heating oils, kerosene, diesel

1,739

1,750

1,649

1,867

1,903

Aviation fuels

172

152

147

383

399

Heavy fuels

237

242

262

256

217

Specialty products

646

802

643

659

687

Total petroleum product sales

4,833

5,023

4,437

5,287

5,482

Chemical prime product sales, kt

United States

2,467

2,363

1,985

2,195

2,294

Non-U.S.

4,176

4,261

3,960

4,042

4,275

Total chemical prime product sales

6,643

6,624

5,945

6,237

6,569

  • Natural gas is converted to an oil-equivalent basis at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

4Q20 INVESTOR RELATIONS DATA SUMMARY (PAGE 3 of 4)

Earnings Factor Analysis, $M

4Q20 vs. 4Q19

4Q20 vs. 3Q20

2020 vs. 2019

Upstream

Prior Period

6,137

-383

14,442

Realization

-2,150

650

-11,210

Volume / Mix

20

160

-300

Other

-22,540

-18,960

-22,960

Identified Items

-23,220

-19,270

-24,130

Expenses

350

-90

960

Forex

-60

-90

100

Other

390

490

110

Current Period

-18,532

-18,532

-20,030

Downstream

Prior Period

898

-231

2,323

Margin

-1,540

-430

-3,820

Volume / Mix

-30

120

370

Market Demand

-100

-40

-620

Manufacturing / Yield

70

160

990

Other

-540

-670

50

Expenses (Other)

440

-300

1,290

Identified Items

-520

-530

-850

LIFO / Other

-460

160

-390

Current Period

-1,211

-1,211

-1,077

Chemical

Prior Period

-355

661

592

Margin

790

300

930

Volume / Mix

30

30

-150

Other

230

-300

590

Identified Items

-20

-140

-120

Expenses

340

-80

710

LIFO / Other

-90

-80

-

Current Period

691

691

1,963

Upstream Volume Factor Analysis, koebd

Prior Period

4,018

3,672

3,952

Downtime / Maintenance

66

34

50

Growth / Decline

56

46

92

Entitlements / Divestments

-180

-91

-93

Government Mandates

-188

-48

-110

Demand / Other

-83

76

-130

Current Period

3,689

3,689

3,761

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

4Q20 INVESTOR RELATIONS DATA SUMMARY (PAGE 4 of 4)

Sources and Uses of Funds, $M

4Q20

Beginning Cash

8,832

Earnings

-20,070

Asset Impairments

19,273

Depreciation

5,030

Working Capital / Other

-228

Proceeds Associated with Asset Sales

770

PP&E Adds / Investments and Advances1

-4,072

Shareholder Distributions

-3,715

Debt / Other Financing

-1,456

Ending Cash

4,364

  • PP&E Adds / Investments and Advances includes PP&E adds of ($3.6B) and net advances of ($0.4B).

Average Realization Data

4Q20

3Q20

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

United States

ExxonMobil

Crude ($/b)

39.06

36.80

21.79

42.82

55.61

Natural Gas ($/kcf)

2.20

1.62

1.57

1.69

2.16

Benchmarks

WTI ($/b)

42.56

40.91

27.80

45.97

56.98

ANS-WC ($/b)

44.75

42.74

30.06

51.45

64.38

Henry Hub ($/mbtu)

2.67

1.98

1.71

1.95

2.50

Non-U.S.

ExxonMobil

Crude ($/b)

37.86

38.30

20.91

41.96

56.61

Natural Gas ($/kcf)

4.85

3.41

4.07

5.60

5.89

European NG ($/kcf)

4.87

3.25

2.67

4.68

5.15

Benchmarks

Brent ($/b)

44.22

43.00

29.20

50.26

63.26

The above numbers reflect ExxonMobil's current estimate of volumes and realizations given data available as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Volumes and realizations may be adjusted when full statements on joint venture operations are received from outside operators. ExxonMobil management assumes no duty to update these estimates.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Exxon Mobil Corporation published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 12:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
