Exxon Mobil : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Supplement

Sources and Uses of Funds, $M 4Q20 Beginning Cash 8,832 Earnings -20,070 Asset Impairments 19,273 Depreciation 5,030 Working Capital / Other -228 Proceeds Associated with Asset Sales 770 PP&E Adds / Investments and Advances1 -4,072 Shareholder Distributions -3,715 Debt / Other Financing -1,456 Ending Cash 4,364

PP&E Adds / Investments and Advances includes PP&E adds of ($3.6B) and net advances of ($0.4B).

Average Realization Data 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 United States ExxonMobil Crude ($/b) 39.06 36.80 21.79 42.82 55.61 Natural Gas ($/kcf) 2.20 1.62 1.57 1.69 2.16 Benchmarks WTI ($/b) 42.56 40.91 27.80 45.97 56.98 ANS-WC ($/b) 44.75 42.74 30.06 51.45 64.38 Henry Hub ($/mbtu) 2.67 1.98 1.71 1.95 2.50 Non-U.S. ExxonMobil Crude ($/b) 37.86 38.30 20.91 41.96 56.61 Natural Gas ($/kcf) 4.85 3.41 4.07 5.60 5.89 European NG ($/kcf) 4.87 3.25 2.67 4.68 5.15 Benchmarks Brent ($/b) 44.22 43.00 29.20 50.26 63.26

The above numbers reflect ExxonMobil's current estimate of volumes and realizations given data available as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Volumes and realizations may be adjusted when full statements on joint venture operations are received from outside operators. ExxonMobil management assumes no duty to update these estimates.