Exxon Mobil : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Supplement
02/02/2021 | 07:36am EST
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
To assist investors in assessing 4Q20 results, the following disclosures have been made available in this 8-K filing:
Identified items of $(4.73) per share assuming dilution, as noted on page 1 of the news release
A reconciliation of cash flow from operations and asset sales excluding working capital on page 1 of this exhibit and on page 8 and attachment V of the news release
4Q20 INVESTOR RELATIONS DATA SUMMARY (PAGE 1 of 4)
Earnings (Loss), $M
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
Upstream
United States
(16,803)
(681)
(1,197)
(704)
68
Non-U.S.
(1,729)
298
(454)
1,240
6,069
Total
(18,532)
(383)
(1,651)
536
6,137
Downstream
United States
(514)
(136)
(101)
(101)
895
Non-U.S.
(697)
(95)
1,077
(510)
3
Total
(1,211)
(231)
976
(611)
898
Chemical
United States
461
357
171
288
(2)
Non-U.S.
230
304
296
(144)
(353)
Total
691
661
467
144
(355)
Corporate and financing
(1,018)
(727)
(872)
(679)
(990)
Net income (loss) attributable to ExxonMobil (U.S. GAAP)
(20,070)
(680)
(1,080)
(610)
5,690
Earnings (Loss) per common share (U.S. GAAP)
(4.70)
(0.15)
(0.26)
(0.14)
1.33
Earnings (Loss) per common share
- assuming dilution (U.S. GAAP)
(4.70)
(0.15)
(0.26)
(0.14)
1.33
Exploration expenses, including dry holes
595
188
214
288
357
Capital and Exploration Expenditures, $M
Upstream
United States
1,122
1,260
1,637
2,798
2,848
Non-U.S.
1,812
1,534
1,940
2,328
3,243
Total
2,934
2,794
3,577
5,126
6,091
Downstream
United States
488
390
719
747
725
Non-U.S.
674
382
334
487
635
Total
1,162
772
1,053
1,234
1,360
Chemical
United States
435
407
563
597
786
Non-U.S.
240
157
132
185
213
Total
675
564
695
782
999
Other
-
3
2
1
10
Total Capital and Exploration Expenditures
4,771
4,133
5,327
7,143
8,460
Effective Income Tax Rate, %
22%
(198)%
29%
481%
20%
Common Shares Outstanding, millions
At quarter end
4,233
4,228
4,228
4,228
4,234
Average - assuming dilution
4,272
4,271
4,271
4,270
4,269
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents, $B
4.4
8.8
12.6
11.4
3.1
Total Debt, $B
67.6
68.8
69.5
59.6
46.9
Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales, $M
Net cash provided by operating activities
4,005
4,389
-
6,274
6,352
Proceeds associated with asset sales
770
100
43
86
3,092
Cash flow from operations and asset sales
4,775
4,489
43
6,360
9,444
Changes in operational working capital
114
(863)
1,460
942
1,641
Cash flow from operations and asset sales
4,889
3,626
1,503
7,302
11,085
excluding working capital
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
4Q20 INVESTOR RELATIONS DATA SUMMARY (PAGE 2 of 4)
Net production of crude oil, natural gas
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil, kbd
United States
719
692
628
699
665
Canada / Other Americas
619
487
483
558
487
Europe
32
26
31
30
93
Africa
258
297
333
360
366
Asia
658
735
783
795
780
Australia / Oceania
39
49
48
38
45
Total liquids production
2,325
2,286
2,306
2,480
2,436
Natural gas production available for sale, mcfd
United States
2,686
2,611
2,642
2,825
2,713
Canada / Other Americas
253
269
269
317
287
Europe
848
401
619
1,293
1,508
Africa
12
11
4
7
10
Asia
3,225
3,791
3,218
3,710
3,753
Australia / Oceania
1,161
1,233
1,238
1,244
1,224
Total natural gas production available for sale
8,185
8,316
7,990
9,396
9,495
Total worldwide liquids and gas production, koebd 1
3,689
3,672
3,638
4,046
4,018
Refinery throughput, kbd
United States
1,594
1,601
1,440
1,558
1,675
Canada
359
341
278
383
322
Europe
1,130
1,183
1,085
1,295
1,304
Asia Pacific
522
486
568
637
570
Other Non-U.S.
150
148
145
187
182
Total refinery throughput
3,755
3,759
3,516
4,060
4,053
Petroleum product sales, kbd
United States
2,128
2,297
1,959
2,231
2,356
Canada
415
446
353
456
444
Europe
1,227
1,253
1,130
1,403
1,456
Asia Pacific
645
614
640
708
729
Other Non-U.S.
418
413
355
489
497
Total petroleum product sales
4,833
5,023
4,437
5,287
5,482
Gasolines, naphthas
2,039
2,077
1,736
2,122
2,276
Heating oils, kerosene, diesel
1,739
1,750
1,649
1,867
1,903
Aviation fuels
172
152
147
383
399
Heavy fuels
237
242
262
256
217
Specialty products
646
802
643
659
687
Total petroleum product sales
4,833
5,023
4,437
5,287
5,482
Chemical prime product sales, kt
United States
2,467
2,363
1,985
2,195
2,294
Non-U.S.
4,176
4,261
3,960
4,042
4,275
Total chemical prime product sales
6,643
6,624
5,945
6,237
6,569
Natural gas is converted to an oil-equivalent basis at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
4Q20 INVESTOR RELATIONS DATA SUMMARY (PAGE 3 of 4)
Earnings Factor Analysis, $M
4Q20 vs. 4Q19
4Q20 vs. 3Q20
2020 vs. 2019
Upstream
Prior Period
6,137
-383
14,442
Realization
-2,150
650
-11,210
Volume / Mix
20
160
-300
Other
-22,540
-18,960
-22,960
Identified Items
-23,220
-19,270
-24,130
Expenses
350
-90
960
Forex
-60
-90
100
Other
390
490
110
Current Period
-18,532
-18,532
-20,030
Downstream
Prior Period
898
-231
2,323
Margin
-1,540
-430
-3,820
Volume / Mix
-30
120
370
Market Demand
-100
-40
-620
Manufacturing / Yield
70
160
990
Other
-540
-670
50
Expenses (Other)
440
-300
1,290
Identified Items
-520
-530
-850
LIFO / Other
-460
160
-390
Current Period
-1,211
-1,211
-1,077
Chemical
Prior Period
-355
661
592
Margin
790
300
930
Volume / Mix
30
30
-150
Other
230
-300
590
Identified Items
-20
-140
-120
Expenses
340
-80
710
LIFO / Other
-90
-80
-
Current Period
691
691
1,963
Upstream Volume Factor Analysis, koebd
Prior Period
4,018
3,672
3,952
Downtime / Maintenance
66
34
50
Growth / Decline
56
46
92
Entitlements / Divestments
-180
-91
-93
Government Mandates
-188
-48
-110
Demand / Other
-83
76
-130
Current Period
3,689
3,689
3,761
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
4Q20 INVESTOR RELATIONS DATA SUMMARY (PAGE 4 of 4)
Sources and Uses of Funds, $M
4Q20
Beginning Cash
8,832
Earnings
-20,070
Asset Impairments
19,273
Depreciation
5,030
Working Capital / Other
-228
Proceeds Associated with Asset Sales
770
PP&E Adds / Investments and Advances1
-4,072
Shareholder Distributions
-3,715
Debt / Other Financing
-1,456
Ending Cash
4,364
PP&E Adds / Investments and Advances includes PP&E adds of ($3.6B) and net advances of ($0.4B).
Average Realization Data
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
United States
ExxonMobil
Crude ($/b)
39.06
36.80
21.79
42.82
55.61
Natural Gas ($/kcf)
2.20
1.62
1.57
1.69
2.16
Benchmarks
WTI ($/b)
42.56
40.91
27.80
45.97
56.98
ANS-WC ($/b)
44.75
42.74
30.06
51.45
64.38
Henry Hub ($/mbtu)
2.67
1.98
1.71
1.95
2.50
Non-U.S.
ExxonMobil
Crude ($/b)
37.86
38.30
20.91
41.96
56.61
Natural Gas ($/kcf)
4.85
3.41
4.07
5.60
5.89
European NG ($/kcf)
4.87
3.25
2.67
4.68
5.15
Benchmarks
Brent ($/b)
44.22
43.00
29.20
50.26
63.26
The above numbers reflect ExxonMobil's current estimate of volumes and realizations given data available as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Volumes and realizations may be adjusted when full statements on joint venture operations are received from outside operators. ExxonMobil management assumes no duty to update these estimates.
