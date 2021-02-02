Exxon Mobil : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings - webcast presentation materials

Statements of future events or conditions in this presentation or the subsequent discussion period are forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including financial and operating performance; demand growth and mix; planned capital and cash operating expense reductions and ability to meet or exceed announced reduction objectives; plans to reduce future emissions intensity and the expected resulting absolute emissions reductions; carbon capture results and the impact of operational and technology efforts; price and margin recovery; future cash flows, dividends, cash and debt balances, and capital allocation; volume/production growth and mix; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and current industry oversupply conditions on ExxonMobil's business and results; resource recoveries; production rates; rates of return; development costs; project plans, timing, costs, and capacities; drilling programs and improvements; product sales and mix; and accounting and financial reporting effects resulting from market developments and ExxonMobil's responsive actions, including impairment charges resulting from changes in development plan strategy or potential divestments, could differ materially due to a number of factors including global or regional changes in oil, gas, petrochemicals, or feedstock prices, differentials, or other market or economic conditions affecting the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries and the demand for our products; the outcome of government policies and actions, including drilling policies, carbon policies, and actions taken to address COVID-19; the severity, length and ultimate impact of COVID-19 on people and economies and the timing and pace of regional and global economic recovery; the ability to access short- and long-term debt markets on a timely and affordable basis; the ability to realize efficiencies within and across our business lines and to maintain cost reductions without impairing our competitive positioning; the impact of company actions to protect the health and safety of employees, vendors, customers, and communities; reservoir performance; the outcome and timing of exploration and development projects; timely completion of construction projects; war and other security disturbances, including shipping blockades or harassment; political factors including changes in local, national, or international policies affecting our business; changes in law or government regulation, including trade sanctions, tax and environmental regulations; the outcome of commercial negotiations and impact of commercial terms; actions of competitors and commercial counterparties; actions of consumers; opportunities for and regulatory approval of investments or divestments that may arise, including the ability to reach mutually acceptable pricing and other terms; the outcome of research efforts and the ability to bring new technology to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis; the development and competitiveness of alternative energy and emission reduction technologies; unforeseen technical or operating difficulties; and other factors discussed here and in Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and reasonable expectations at the time of this presentation and we assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.
DEVELOPMENTS SINCE THIRD QUARTER 2020
Increased gas realizations; liquids realizations in-line with 3Q, recovering through quarter
UPSTREAM
Government-mandated curtailments increased to ~190 Koebd
Matched best-ever reliability performance
Announced hydrocarbon discovery offshore Suriname
Best-ever personnel and process safety
DOWNSTREAM
Best-ever reliability
~2 MBD of industry refinery closures announced in 2020, 4 times the 10-year average
Best-ever personnel and process safety
CHEMICAL
Best-ever reliability
Improved margins from strong packaging demand and automotive / durable demand recovery
CORPORATE
Exceeded reduction targets for full-year capital and operating spend
Preserved value of capital plan while responding to market environment
Best-ever refers to data since the Exxon - Mobil merger.
RESULTS 4Q20 VS. 3Q20
U/S
D/S
CHEM
C&F
TOTAL
3Q20 GAAP Earnings / (Loss)
(0.4)
(0.2)
0.7
(0.7)
(0.7)
Non-cash inventory valuation
-
-
0.1
-
0.1
3Q20 Earnings / (Loss) ex. Identified Items
(0.4)
(0.2)
0.5
(0.7)
(0.8)
Price / margin / forex
0.5
(0.2)
0.3
-
0.6
Unsettled derivatives: mark-to-market1
0.1
(0.3)
(0.2)
Demand / volume
0.2
-
-
-
0.2
Other base business
0.4
-
(0.1)
0.1
0.2
4Q20 Earnings / (Loss) ex. Identified Items
0.7
(0.7)
0.7
(0.7)
0.1
Identified items
(19.3)
(0.5)
-
(0.3)
(20.2)
4Q20 GAAP Earnings / (Loss)
(18.5)
(1.2)
0.7
(1.0)
(20.1)
Billions of dollars unless specified otherwise.
Due to rounding, numbers presented above may not add up precisely to the totals indicated.
See Supplemental Information for footnotes and reconciliation of Identified Items.
Earnings increased by $900 million excluding identified items
Captured benefits of improving gas and LNG markets
Benefited from increased Guyana production
Strong demand for performance products coupled with reliable operations drove Chemical earnings
Focused project development plans on highest value, strategic investments
EARNINGS 4Q20 VS. 3Q20
CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO CHANGE IN EARNINGS
Million USD
• Upstream liquids growth and reduced economic curtailments improved earnings
110
• Timing of planned turnaround, maintenance and exploration drove higher expenses
150
570
(510)
530
160
(793)
3Q20 ex.
Price
Volume Expenses
Mfg. /
Tax /
4Q20 ex.
Ident. Items
yield
other
Ident. Items
Leveraged Downstream and Chemical integration to capture opportunities from dynamic market conditions
Strong reliability and improved product yields underpinned manufacturing results
EARNINGS 2020 VS. 2019
CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO CHANGE IN EARNINGS
Billion USD
9.6
(14.1)
Reduced cash Opex $8 billion versus 20191
Includes ~$3 billion of structural reductions
Volume down primarily due to lower demand
Improved reliability and product yields delivered ~$1 billion
1.0
(0.2)
(1.4)
3.3
(1.1)
2019 ex.
Price
Volume
Expenses
Mfg. /
Inventory
2020 ex.
Ident. Items
yield
valuation
Ident. Items
/ other
1 Cash Opex before tax.
UPSTREAM VOLUMES 2020 VS. 2019
CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO CHANGE IN VOLUMES
Koebd
3,952
Govt
mandate
60
Groningen
3,761
(170)
(150)
150
Limits
(80)
2019
Curtail-
Entitle-
Divestments
Liquids
Gas
2020
ments
ments
growth
demand
/ other
/ other
High-returnliquids growth in Permian and Guyana offset Norway divestment
Volumes in-line with production plan excluding curtailments and entitlements
Maintenance timing reduced economic impact of curtailments
See Supplemental Information for reconciliation of curtailments.
EXCEEDED REDUCTION TARGETS
CASH OPEX
Billion USD
-$8 billion
55
11
47
8
Energy and
production taxes
44
39
2019
2020
CAPEX
Billion USD
-$10 billion
31
Exceeded reduction targets for full-year capital and operating spend
$8 billion decrease in cash Opex versus 2019
$10 billion decrease in Capex versus 2019
21
2019
2020
See Supplemental Information for definitions.
FOURTH QUARTER 2020 CASH PROFILE
4Q20
2020
Beginning Cash
8.8
3.1
Earnings / (Loss)
(20.1)
(22.4)
Identified items: impairment
19.3
20.1
Depreciation1
5.0
20.1
Working Capital / Other1
(0.2)
(3.0)
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
4.0
14.7
Proceeds Associated with Asset Sales
0.8
1.0
Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales
4.8
15.7
Shareholder Distributions
(3.7)
(14.9)
PP&E Adds / Investments and Advances2
(4.1)
(19.5)
Debt / Other Financing
(1.5)
19.9
Ending Cash
4.4
4.4
Ending Debt3
67.6
67.6
Cash flow from operations improved $600 million from 3Q20, excluding working capital effects
Gross debt reduced by $1.2 billion in quarter
Billions of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented above may not add up precisely to the totals indicated.
See Supplemental Information for footnotes.
FIRST QUARTER 2021 OUTLOOK
UPSTREAM
Announced government-mandated curtailments averaging ~150 Koebd
Production expected to be ~140 Koebd higher due to seasonal gas demand
DOWNSTREAM
Demand levels consistent with 4Q
Higher planned turnarounds and maintenance offset with additional efficiencies
CHEMICAL
Continued demand resilience across key markets
Scheduled maintenance in-line with 4Q
CORPORATE
Corporate and financing expenses expected to be ~$700 million
Operating cash flow funds dividend and Capex at current prices and margins
MANAGEMENT
PERSPECTIVES
DARREN WOODS
CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FOCUSED ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE
Delivering world class safety and reliability
Driving structural cost reductions
Advancing flexible portfolio of high-return,cost-advantaged investments
Maintaining strong dividend and fortified balance sheet
Reducing emissions while developing needed technologies to support the Paris Agreement
2020 PERSPECTIVE
Operational
Operating cost
excellence
savings2
<0.02LTIR1
>15% reduction
Best ever workforce
From reorganizations,
safety and reliability
efficiencies, and workforce
performance.
optimizations.
Capex flexibility
>30% decrease
Deferral costs offset by savings to preserve long- term value.
Met emission targets for
2020
25% reduction in flaring and 15% reduction in methane emissions.3
Permian
Guyana
Chemical
CO2 Captured
~370Koebd
~9Boeb4
>9M tonnes
120M tonnes
Exceeded volumes plan
18 discoveries, Liza Phase
Record polyethylene sales.
#1 in CCS for over 30
despite curtailments.
1 producing at capacity,
New capacity capturing
years; equivalent to >25M
Improved operating and
Liza Phase 2 on schedule,
demand growth for high-
cars.5
development metrics.
and fully funded Payara.
value products.
See Supplemental Information for footnotes.
DRIVING STRUCTURAL COST EFFICIENCIES
Achieved ~$3 billion of structural reductions in 2020; $6 billion by 2023
CASH OPEX1
Billion USD
• Delivered on cost reduction objectives, outperforming revised plan
44
3
41
39
39
3+
38
34
34
2019
Structural
Market /
2020
Structural
Market /
2023
activity
activity
Leveraged prior reorganizations to deliver structural reductions of ~$3 billion in 2020
Additional $3 billion of structural efficiencies through 2023 for a total of $6 billion versus 2019
1 Totals represent cash Opex excluding energy and production taxes. See Supplemental Information for definitions.
MAINTAINING INVESTMENT OPTIONALITY
Demonstrated ability to adjust capital spending and preserve value
CAPEX 2021 - 2025
Billion USD
$20 - $25
Guidance:
20
$16 - $19
Flexible
10
Less flexible
0
2021
2022 - 2025,
average
2021-2025capital program optimized to current market outlook
Contribution from trading, optimization, and marketing helped mitigate margin loss
• Significant demand loss driven by pandemic
990
(3,820)
1,290
(620)
2019 ex.
Margin
Demand Expenses
Mfg. /
Ident. Items
yield
(218)
Investments to improve yields, strong reliability, and lower expenses delivered higher earnings
Inventory
2020 ex.
valuation
Ident. Items
/ other
36
CHEMICAL 2020 VS. 2019
CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO CHANGE IN EARNINGS
Million USD
2,077
710
(150)
930
590
2019 ex.
Margin
Volume
Expenses
2020 ex.
Ident. Items
Ident. Items
Strong reliability and lower feed costs improved margins
COVID impacted sales volumes across multiple businesses
Delivered aggressive cost reduction through supply chain efficiencies, contractor management, and activity pacing
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
IDENTIFIED ITEMS RECONCILIATION
FOURTH QUARTER
THIRD QUARTER
TWELVE MONTHS
2020
2019
2020
2020
2019
Earnings / (Loss) U.S. GAAP
(20.1)
5.7
(0.7)
(22.4)
14.3
Identified Items Included in Earnings / (Loss)
Noncash inventory valuation - lower of cost or market
-
-
0.1
(0.1)
-
Impairment
(19.3)
-
-
(20.1)
-
Tax and Other items (asset management, severance)
(0.9)
3.9
-
(0.9)
4.7
Corporate Total
(20.2)
3.9
0.1
(21.0)
4.7
Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items
0.1
1.8
(0.8)
(1.4)
9.6
Billions of dollars unless specified otherwise.
Due to rounding, numbers presented above may not add up precisely to the totals indicated.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
"Curtailments," as used on slides 7 and 32, includes both (1) government mandates and (2) economic
curtailments. Government mandates are shown as a separate category below. Economic curtailments are included below as part of the "Demand / Other" category.
UPSTREAM VOLUME FACTOR ANALYSIS1
4Q20 vs. 3Q20
4Q20 vs. 4Q19
2020 vs. 2019
Prior Period
3,672
4,018
3,952
Downtime / Maintenance
+34
+66
+50
Growth / Decline
+46
+56
+92
Entitlement / Divestments
-91
-180
-93
Government mandates
-48
-188
-110
Demand / Other
+76
-83
-130
Current Period
3,689
3,689
3,761
1 Koebd
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Slide 4
Period-to-periodchange in earnings as a result of fair value accounting for unsettled derivatives.
Slide 9
Excludes impact of impairments classified as identified items.
Includes PP&E Adds of ($3.6B) and net investments / advances of ($0.4B) in 4Q20.
Ending debt is the sum of (1) Notes and loans payable and (2) Long-term debt as reported in Form 10-K, at the end of the fourth quarter.
Slide 13
Lost-timeinjuries and illness rate (incidents per 200,000 work hours).
Reduction is in Cash Operating Costs, comparing 2020 to 2019. See definitions on page 43.
Compared to 2016 levels based on assets operated by ExxonMobil. Preliminary analysis assumes performance from OBO assets is similar to 2019.
Gross recoverable resource.
Global CCS Institute 2020 report and ExxonMobil analysis of 2020 facility data. Car equivalency calculated with US EPA GHG equivalency calculator.
Slide 16
2021 Available Cash from Operations assumes Downstream and Chemical margins at 10-year annual lows from 2010 - 2019. See definitions on page 43.
Any decisions on future dividend levels is at the discretion of the Board of Directors. This chart assumes dividends per share are held flat relative to 4Q20 levels.
Slide 17
2025 Available Cash from Operations assumes Downstream and Chemical at the average of the annual margins from 2010 - 2019. See definitions on page 43.
Any decisions on future dividend levels is at the discretion of the Board of Directors. This chart assumes dividends per share are held flat relative to 4Q20 levels.
Slide 18
Operating cash flow on this slide is earnings plus Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization. The chart indicates estimated operating cash flow for projects that are completed in years 2021 through 2025.
Based on 4Q/Dec 2020 IHS forecasts for Brent price and Downstream. IHS Fall 2020 margin forecast for Chemical margins where appropriate margin markers available, otherwise company estimates. Price and margins applied to ExxonMobil footprint.
Slide 19
Includes projects that bring on new volumes.
Breakeven based on cost-of-supply to generate a minimum 10% return on a money-forward basis.
At IHS price forecast.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Slide 20
Midland and Delaware only, including all areas, formations and lateral lengths.
Slide 21
Midland and Delaware only. Price sensitivity expressed in Brent.
Slide 23
ExxonMobil GHG emissions, absolute (Operated CO2-equivalent Scope 1 & 2) from 2016 to 2019.
Represents currently identified future investment opportunities, consistent with past practice, results, and announced plans.
Global CCS Institute 2020 report and ExxonMobil analysis of 2020 facility data. Tree statistic calculated with US EPA GHG equivalency calculator.
All time, based on total wind and solar power purchase agreements signed from BloombergNEF download on Jan 28, 2021.
Slide 24
EM GHG emissions, absolute (Operated CO2-equivalent Scope 1 & 2) from 2016 to 2019 and preliminary estimate for 2020 compared to society's energy-related CO2 based on EM analysis of IEA reports.
Emission reduction plans announced in December 2020 include a 15 to 20 percent reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of upstream operations compared to 2016 levels. Plans cover Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, and are expected to result in a 11 to 13 percent reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions for assets currently operated by the company by the end of 2025.
EM GHG emissions, absolute (Operated CO2-equivalent Scope 1 & 2) from 2016 to 2019.
Slide 25
Global CO2 emissions: Global Carbon Budget 2020; Friedlingstein et al (2020); including energy-related and cement processing CO2 emissions.
Paris submissions: estimated based on 2016 Nationally Determined Contributions.
Emission reduction plans announced in December 2020 include a 15 to 20 percent reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of upstream operations compared to 2016 levels. Plans cover Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, and are expected to result in a 11 to 13 percent reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions for assets currently operated by the company by the end of 2025.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Slide 26
IEA World Energy Outlook 2020. Comparison of IEA Sustainable Development Scenario vs. IEA Stated Policies Scenario.
Average across IPCC's 74 Lower 2°C scenarios in IPCC SR1.5.
IEA (2020) CCUS in Clean Energy Transitions.
IPCC (5th Assessment) assessed increase in societal costs to achieve a 2°C outcome.
IEA (2020) Tracking Clean Energy Progress.
Slide 27
40% of all anthropogenic CO2 captured since 1970. Global CCS Institute 2020 report and ExxonMobil analysis of 2020 facility data.
Slide 30
Source: S&P Global Platts.
Source: ICE. Equal weighting of Henry Hub and NBP.
Source: S&P Global Platts and ExxonMobil analysis. Equal weighting of U.S. Gulf Coast (Maya - Coking), Northwest Europe (Brent - Catalytic Cracking), and Singapore (Dubai - Catalytic Cracking) netted for industry average Opex and renewable identification numbers (RINS).
Source: IHS Markit, Platts, and company estimates. Weighting of polyethylene, polypropylene, and paraxylene based on ExxonMobil capacity.
Internal estimate based on available January 2021 data.
Price/Margin basis consistent with supplemental notes 3 & 4 (above); reflects annual earnings upside versus annualized 4Q20 margin basis.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Definitions
Available Cash from Operations provides an indication of cash flow available to fund shareholder distributions, capex, and debt reduction and is calculated as the sum of (1) net cash provided by operating activities and (2) net cash used in investing activities, both from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, and (3) capital and exploration expenditures.
Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales. Cash flow from operations and asset sales is the sum of the net cash provided by operating activities and proceeds associated with sales of subsidiaries, property, plant and equipment, and sales and returns of investments from the Summary statement of cash flows. This cash flow reflects the total sources of
cash from both operating the Corporation's assets and from the divesting of assets.
Cash Operating Costs and Cash Opex. Cash operating costs consist of (1) Production and manufacturing expenses, (2) Selling, general and administrative expenses, and (3) Exploration expenses, including dry holes from ExxonMobil's consolidated statement of income. The sums of these income statement lines serve as an indication of cash operating costs and do not reflect the total cash operating costs of the Corporation. This measure is useful in understanding the Corporation's efforts to conserve cash on hand while progressing planned projects. Cash Opex as used on slides 6, 8, and 14 is a proxy for this measure that includes equity company cash expenses.
Flexible Capex. Flexible Capex includes those investments with minimal costs or value loss to defer expenditures, such as investments in short cycle businesses like unconventionals, projects that have not commenced or are early in construction and with limited penalty to pause.
Less flexible Capex includes projects conducted for safety, environmental and regulatory reasons, projects already in execution with penalties or loss of value associated with pausing, and investments made in order to retain rights or options for potential future investment.
Project. The term "project" as used in this presentation can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports.
Resources, resource base, and recoverable resources. Along with similar terms, these refer to the total remaining estimated quantities of oil and natural gas that are expected to be ultimately recoverable. ExxonMobil refers to new discoveries and acquisitions of discovered resources as resource additions. The resource base includes quantities of oil and natural gas classified as proved reserves, as well as, quantities that are not yet classified as proved reserves, but that are expected to be ultimately recoverable. The term
"resource base" or similar terms is not intended to correspond to SEC definitions such as "probable" or "possible" reserves. The term "in-place" refers to those quantities of oil and natural gas estimated to be contained in known accumulations and includes recoverable and unrecoverable amounts. "Potential" resource amounts are not currently included in the resource base.
Returns, investment returns, project returns. Unless referring specifically to ROCE, references to returns, investment returns, project returns, and similar terms mean future discounted cash flow returns on future capital investments based on current company estimates. Investment returns exclude prior exploration and acquisition costs.
