EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
Exxon Mobil : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings - webcast presentation materials

02/02/2021 | 07:38am EST

02/02/2021 | 07:38am EST
FOURTH QUARTER 2020

RESULTS

2.2.21

STEPHEN LITTLETON

VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS AND SECRETARY

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

  • Statements of future events or conditions in this presentation or the subsequent discussion period are forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including financial and operating performance; demand growth and mix; planned capital and cash operating expense reductions and ability to meet or exceed announced reduction objectives; plans to reduce future emissions intensity and the expected resulting absolute emissions reductions; carbon capture results and the impact of operational and technology efforts; price and margin recovery; future cash flows, dividends, cash and debt balances, and capital allocation; volume/production growth and mix; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and current industry oversupply conditions on ExxonMobil's business and results; resource recoveries; production rates; rates of return; development costs; project plans, timing, costs, and capacities; drilling programs and improvements; product sales and mix; and accounting and financial reporting effects resulting from market developments and ExxonMobil's responsive actions, including impairment charges resulting from changes in development plan strategy or potential divestments, could differ materially due to a number of factors including global or regional changes in oil, gas, petrochemicals, or feedstock prices, differentials, or other market or economic conditions affecting the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries and the demand for our products; the outcome of government policies and actions, including drilling policies, carbon policies, and actions taken to address COVID-19; the severity, length and ultimate impact of COVID-19 on people and economies and the timing and pace of regional and global economic recovery; the ability to access short- and long-term debt markets on a timely and affordable basis; the ability to realize efficiencies within and across our business lines and to maintain cost reductions without impairing our competitive positioning; the impact of company actions to protect the health and safety of employees, vendors, customers, and communities; reservoir performance; the outcome and timing of exploration and development projects; timely completion of construction projects; war and other security disturbances, including shipping blockades or harassment; political factors including changes in local, national, or international policies affecting our business; changes in law or government regulation, including trade sanctions, tax and environmental regulations; the outcome of commercial negotiations and impact of commercial terms; actions of competitors and commercial counterparties; actions of consumers; opportunities for and regulatory approval of investments or divestments that may arise, including the ability to reach mutually acceptable pricing and other terms; the outcome of research efforts and the ability to bring new technology to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis; the development and competitiveness of alternative energy and emission reduction technologies; unforeseen technical or operating difficulties; and other factors discussed here and in Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and reasonable expectations at the time of this presentation and we assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.
  • Forward-lookingstatements in this presentation regarding project timing, returns, and results; targeted capital spending and operating expense reductions; market strategies; capital allocation; and other future plans, targets or key milestones refer to plans outlined in ExxonMobil's press release dated April 7, 2020 and subsequent public disclosures including our first, second, and third quarter earnings press releases and conference calls on May 1, July 31, and October 30, 2020, respectively. Forward-looking statements contained in our March 5, 2020 Investor Day materials were based on different plans and assumptions prior to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and should not be relied upon to represent ExxonMobil's future business plans or results of operations. Updates on spending and timing of certain projects have been provided, but are not meant to represent a complete view of all plans and projects that could be impacted by the current pandemic, the government responses to the pandemic, or other market factors.
  • Forward-lookingstatements in this presentation regarding 2021-2025 plans to reduce capital expenditures and operating expenses, or plans to reduce carbon intensity and related emissions efforts refer to plans outlined in our February 1, 2021 press release and our February 2, 2021 press release. Additionally information will be provided at our 2021 Investor Day. Updates on spending and timing of certain projects have been provided, but are not meant to represent a complete view of all plans and projects that could be impacted by the current pandemic, the government responses to the pandemic, or other market factors.

Reconciliations and definitions of non-GAAP measures and other terms are provided in the text or in the supplemental information accompanying these slides.

2

DEVELOPMENTS SINCE THIRD QUARTER 2020

Increased gas realizations; liquids realizations in-line with 3Q, recovering through quarter

UPSTREAM

Government-mandated curtailments increased to ~190 Koebd

Matched best-ever reliability performance

Announced hydrocarbon discovery offshore Suriname

Best-ever personnel and process safety

DOWNSTREAM

Best-ever reliability

~2 MBD of industry refinery closures announced in 2020, 4 times the 10-year average

Best-ever personnel and process safety

CHEMICAL

Best-ever reliability

Improved margins from strong packaging demand and automotive / durable demand recovery

CORPORATE

Exceeded reduction targets for full-year capital and operating spend

Preserved value of capital plan while responding to market environment

Best-ever refers to data since the Exxon - Mobil merger.

3

RESULTS 4Q20 VS. 3Q20

U/S

D/S

CHEM

C&F

TOTAL

3Q20 GAAP Earnings / (Loss)

(0.4)

(0.2)

0.7

(0.7)

(0.7)

Non-cash inventory valuation

-

-

0.1

-

0.1

3Q20 Earnings / (Loss) ex. Identified Items

(0.4)

(0.2)

0.5

(0.7)

(0.8)

Price / margin / forex

0.5

(0.2)

0.3

-

0.6

Unsettled derivatives: mark-to-market1

0.1

(0.3)

(0.2)

Demand / volume

0.2

-

-

-

0.2

Other base business

0.4

-

(0.1)

0.1

0.2

4Q20 Earnings / (Loss) ex. Identified Items

0.7

(0.7)

0.7

(0.7)

0.1

Identified items

(19.3)

(0.5)

-

(0.3)

(20.2)

4Q20 GAAP Earnings / (Loss)

(18.5)

(1.2)

0.7

(1.0)

(20.1)

Billions of dollars unless specified otherwise.

Due to rounding, numbers presented above may not add up precisely to the totals indicated.

See Supplemental Information for footnotes and reconciliation of Identified Items.

  • Earnings increased by $900 million excluding identified items
  • Captured benefits of improving gas and LNG markets
  • Benefited from increased Guyana production
  • Strong demand for performance products coupled with reliable operations drove Chemical earnings
  • Focused project development plans on highest value, strategic investments

4

EARNINGS 4Q20 VS. 3Q20

CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO CHANGE IN EARNINGS

Million USD

Upstream liquids growth and reduced economic curtailments improved earnings

110

Timing of planned turnaround, maintenance and exploration drove higher expenses

150

570

(510)

530

160

(793)

3Q20 ex.

Price

Volume Expenses

Mfg. /

Tax /

4Q20 ex.

Ident. Items

yield

other

Ident. Items

  • Leveraged Downstream and Chemical integration to capture opportunities from dynamic market conditions
  • Strong reliability and improved product yields underpinned manufacturing results

5

EARNINGS 2020 VS. 2019

CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO CHANGE IN EARNINGS

Billion USD

9.6

(14.1)

  • Reduced cash Opex $8 billion versus 20191
    • Includes ~$3 billion of structural reductions
  • Volume down primarily due to lower demand
  • Improved reliability and product yields delivered ~$1 billion

1.0

(0.2)

(1.4)

3.3

(1.1)

2019 ex.

Price

Volume

Expenses

Mfg. /

Inventory

2020 ex.

Ident. Items

yield

valuation

Ident. Items

/ other

1 Cash Opex before tax.

6

UPSTREAM VOLUMES 2020 VS. 2019

CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO CHANGE IN VOLUMES

Koebd

3,952

Govt

mandate

60

Groningen

3,761

(170)

(150)

150

Limits

(80)

2019

Curtail-

Entitle-

Divestments

Liquids

Gas

2020

ments

ments

growth

demand

/ other

/ other

  • High-returnliquids growth in Permian and Guyana offset Norway divestment
  • Volumes in-line with production plan excluding curtailments and entitlements
  • Maintenance timing reduced economic impact of curtailments

See Supplemental Information for reconciliation of curtailments.

7

EXCEEDED REDUCTION TARGETS

CASH OPEX

Billion USD

-$8 billion

55

11

47

8

Energy and

production taxes

44

39

2019

2020

CAPEX

Billion USD

-$10 billion

31

  • Exceeded reduction targets for full-year capital and operating spend
  • $8 billion decrease in cash Opex versus 2019
  • $10 billion decrease in Capex versus 2019

21

2019

2020

See Supplemental Information for definitions.

8

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 CASH PROFILE

4Q20

2020

Beginning Cash

8.8

3.1

Earnings / (Loss)

(20.1)

(22.4)

Identified items: impairment

19.3

20.1

Depreciation1

5.0

20.1

Working Capital / Other1

(0.2)

(3.0)

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

4.0

14.7

Proceeds Associated with Asset Sales

0.8

1.0

Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales

4.8

15.7

Shareholder Distributions

(3.7)

(14.9)

PP&E Adds / Investments and Advances2

(4.1)

(19.5)

Debt / Other Financing

(1.5)

19.9

Ending Cash

4.4

4.4

Ending Debt3

67.6

67.6

  • Cash flow from operations improved $600 million from 3Q20, excluding working capital effects
  • Gross debt reduced by $1.2 billion in quarter

Billions of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented above may not add up precisely to the totals indicated.

9

See Supplemental Information for footnotes.

FIRST QUARTER 2021 OUTLOOK

UPSTREAM

Announced government-mandated curtailments averaging ~150 Koebd

Production expected to be ~140 Koebd higher due to seasonal gas demand

DOWNSTREAM

Demand levels consistent with 4Q

Higher planned turnarounds and maintenance offset with additional efficiencies

CHEMICAL

Continued demand resilience across key markets

Scheduled maintenance in-line with 4Q

CORPORATE

Corporate and financing expenses expected to be ~$700 million

Operating cash flow funds dividend and Capex at current prices and margins

10

MANAGEMENT

PERSPECTIVES

DARREN WOODS

CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

FOCUSED ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE

  • Delivering world class safety and reliability
  • Driving structural cost reductions
  • Advancing flexible portfolio of high-return,cost-advantaged investments
  • Maintaining strong dividend and fortified balance sheet
  • Reducing emissions while developing needed technologies to support the Paris Agreement

12

2020 PERSPECTIVE

Operational

Operating cost

excellence

savings2

<0.02LTIR1

>15% reduction

Best ever workforce

From reorganizations,

safety and reliability

efficiencies, and workforce

performance.

optimizations.

Capex flexibility

>30% decrease

Deferral costs offset by savings to preserve long- term value.

Met emission targets for

2020

25% reduction in flaring and 15% reduction in methane emissions.3

Permian

Guyana

Chemical

CO2 Captured

~370Koebd

~9Boeb4

>9M tonnes

120M tonnes

Exceeded volumes plan

18 discoveries, Liza Phase

Record polyethylene sales.

#1 in CCS for over 30

despite curtailments.

1 producing at capacity,

New capacity capturing

years; equivalent to >25M

Improved operating and

Liza Phase 2 on schedule,

demand growth for high-

cars.5

development metrics.

and fully funded Payara.

value products.

See Supplemental Information for footnotes.

13

DRIVING STRUCTURAL COST EFFICIENCIES

Achieved ~$3 billion of structural reductions in 2020; $6 billion by 2023

CASH OPEX1

Billion USD

Delivered on cost reduction objectives, outperforming revised plan

44

3

41

39

39

3+

38

34

34

2019

Structural

Market /

2020

Structural

Market /

2023

activity

activity

  • Leveraged prior reorganizations to deliver structural reductions of ~$3 billion in 2020
  • Additional $3 billion of structural efficiencies through 2023 for a total of $6 billion versus 2019

1 Totals represent cash Opex excluding energy and production taxes. See Supplemental Information for definitions.

14

MAINTAINING INVESTMENT OPTIONALITY

Demonstrated ability to adjust capital spending and preserve value

CAPEX 2021 - 2025

Billion USD

$20 - $25

Guidance:

20

$16 - $19

Flexible

10

Less flexible

0

2021

2022 - 2025,

average

  • 2021-2025capital program optimized to current market outlook
  • Investment strategy prioritizes highest return opportunities
  • Robust economics across price scenarios
  • Flexibility to adjust investments in response to market conditions in any year

See Supplemental Information for definitions.

15

CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES

Leverage portfolio flexibility to sustain the dividend

2021 ESTIMATED SOURCES AND USES OF CASH1,2

Billion USD

By Brent price, with

10yr low Downstream

Guidance:

& Chemical margins

$55/bbl

$16 - $19

$50/bbl

Flexible

$45/bbl

Less flexible

  • Prioritizes Guyana, Brazil, Permian, and Chemical performance products
  • Capital flexibility to maintain dividend at ~$45/bbl and 10-year low Downstream and Chemical margins
  • Debt reduced at Brent > ~$50/bbl and 10-year low Downstream and Chemical margins

Available cash

Dividend

Capex

from operations

See Supplemental Information for footnotes and definitions.

16

CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES

Leverage portfolio flexibility to sustain the dividend

2025 ESTIMATED SOURCES AND USES OF CASH1,2

Billion USD

By Brent price, with

10yr avg. Downstream

& Chemical margins

$55/bbl

$50/bbl

$45/bbl

$40/bbl

Guidance: $20 - $25

Less flexible

Flexible

Less flexible

  • Prioritizes Guyana, Brazil, Permian, and Chemical performance products
  • Capital flexibility to maintain dividend at ~$35/bbl and average Downstream and Chemical margins
  • Debt reduced / shareholder distributions at Brent > ~$50/bbl and 10-year average Downstream and Chemical margins

Available cash

Dividend

Capex

from operations

See Supplemental Information for footnotes and definitions.

17

INVESTMENTS SUPPORT CASH FLOW GROWTH

Capital expenditures grow cash flow/value through the cycle1

OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM 2021 - 2025 START-UPS2

~40%

of total

  • Cash flow growth driven by investment program, reduced operating expenses, and improved market

2021 to 2025 project start-ups drive more than 40% of 2025 cash flow

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

See Supplemental Information for footnotes.

18

INDUSTRY-LEADINGINVESTMENTS

Upstream capital program prioritizing low cost-of-supply opportunities

UPSTREAM INVESTMENTS1,2

Brent $/bbl required to generate the cost-of-supply plus 10% return 45

$40/bbl Brent

30

  • Industry-leadinginvestments focus on highest- return, lowest cost-of-supply opportunities
  • Developing projects at less than $40/bbl cost-of- supply
  • ~90% of Upstream investments generate >10% returns at ≤$35/bbl

15

Average return of 32% at third-party price outlooks3

0

2021 - 2025 Cumulative Capex

See Supplemental Information for footnotes and definitions.

19

STRENGTHENING PERMIAN PERFORMANCE

Significantly improving operating and development metrics

DRILLING RATES1

Lateral feet per day; indexed to 2018 150%

  • Permian development exceeding expectations
  • 2020 drilling rates 50% better than plan
    • >20% better than 2019

75%

2018

2019

2020

Drilling and completion costs ~15% lower than

DRILLING AND COMPLETION COSTS1

plan

Cost per lateral foot; indexed to 2018

>25% lower than 2019

100%

~2/3 of improvements due to performance

Fracture stages per day 30% better than 2019

50%

2018

2019

2020

See Supplemental Information for footnotes.

20

FLEXIBLE PERMIAN DEVELOPMENT PLAN

Options to reduce spend with market changes

PERMIAN PRODUCTION1

Koebd

800

~$60/bbl

Production

range

~$50/bbl

400

0

2020

2021

2025

  • Flexible short-cycle Permian development
  • Reduced 2020 Capex ~35% below plan
    • 2020 volumes on plan, ~100 Koebd above 2019
  • Pace of investment set by:
    • Maintaining positive free cash flow
    • Delivering industry-leading capital efficiency
    • Achieving double digit returns at <$35/bbl
  • Longer term outlook of ~700 Koebd by 2025
  • Unique technology program brings significant upside to current planning basis

See Supplemental Information for footnotes.

21

DELIVERING CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES

  • Focused capital program delivers exceptional returns and price resiliency
  • Restructured organization driving significant efficiencies
  • Advantaged projects deliver low-cost supply and near-term cash flow
  • Flexibility to efficiently respond to market developments
  • Ability to preserve balance sheet and maintain dividend across low price environments

22

DELIVERING LOWER EMISSIONS

Committed to addressing risk of climate change

Support

Operated GHG

Paris

emissions

Agreement

-6% since 2016

Engaging in climate

Absolute emissions have

related policy, including a

declined since start of the

carbon tax.

Paris Agreement.1

Announced reduction plans to

2025

Absolute Upstream GHG emissions to drop by 30%, methane & flaring 40-50%.

Research, develop, commercialize

>$3Billion2

Lower-emission solutions: CCS / hydrogen, biofuels, cogeneration & efficiency.

Renewables in operations (600MW)

#2All-time buyer

Of wind / solar power among Oil & Gas; top 5% across all corporates.4

Global CCS leader

40%

Of all CO2 captured, equivalent to planting ~2 billion trees.3

Hydrogen

produced

1.3MTA

Developing technology to produce low-carbon H2 with CCS at scale.

Low carbon

Solutions

New business to advance commercial CCS opportunities and deploy technologies.

See Supplemental Information for footnotes.

23

LOWERING EMISSIONS

Committed to reducing emissions

EXXONMOBIL AND SOCIETY'S EMISSIONS1

Indexed to 2016; %

105

Non-OECD, +4%

Global, +2%

100

OECD, -1%

95

ExxonMobil, -6%

90

ExxonMobil

2020 estimate

(including Covid)

-11% to -13%2

85

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2025

  • Achieved 6% absolute GHG reduction since Paris Agreement in 20163
  • Reducing intensity across businesses results in ~11 to 13% lower emissions2
  • Robust processes for continuing efficiency improvements and lower emissions
  • Accretive investments deliver additional emission reductions

See Supplemental Information for footnotes.

24

REDUCTIONS CONSISTENT WITH PARIS AGREEMENT

Plans provide affordable and reliable energy while minimizing environmental impacts

EXXONMOBIL AND SOCIETY'S EMISSIONS1,2,3

Percent reduction versus 2016

1

Society's emissions

0%

ExxonMobil GHG emissions 2025 Plan

-25%

-50%

-75%

Net zero

Paris submissions (estimated 2016

Nationally Determined Contributions)

Hypothetical

Hypothetical

1.5°C pathway

2°C pathway

0.9

0.8

0.7

0.6

0.5

0.4

0.3

0.2

0.1

0

2016

2030

2045

2060

2075

See Supplemental Information for footnotes.

25

CARBON CAPTURE IS CRITICAL FOR A 2°C PATHWAY

CCS mitigates emissions at an affordable cost

PROJECTED CO2 REDUCTIONS BY TECHNOLOGY FROM 2019 - 20401

Billion tonnes

0

5

10

15

20

25

IEA/IPCC assessment of carbon capture:

Solar

Grows to 10% of energy system by 20402

Wind

Mitigates 15% of global emissions3

CCS

Biofuels in transport

Other grid-scale renewables

Hydro

IEA Tracking Clean Energy Progress5

On-track

Nuclear

More efforts needed

Not on track

  • Societal costs to achieve 2°C are more than double without CCS4
  • Market deployment is not on track

See Supplemental Information for footnotes.

26

EXXONMOBIL IS THE GLOBAL LEADER IN CCS

More than 30 years of CCS experience

CUMULATIVE CO2 CAPTURE VOLUME SINCE 19701 Million tonnes

  • Leveraging ExxonMobil's strengths to significantly advance CCS:

Remaining 44 companies

40%

Of all CO2

ExxonMobil 120 MT captured

30+ years of operating experience

Process innovation

Project execution

Subsurface / reservoir expertise

Commercializing & scaling new technology

Evaluating more than 20 new opportunities

captured since

1970

Potential to produce low-carbon Hydrogen

Company D

Company C

Company B

Company A

  • Establishing Low Carbon Solutions Business to:
    • Develop commercial opportunities at scale
    • Advance regulatory and legal frameworks
    • Commercialize other low-carbon technologies from R&D portfolio

See Supplemental Information for footnotes.

27

FOCUSED ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE

  • Delivering world class safety and reliability
  • Driving structural cost reductions
  • Advancing flexible portfolio of high-return,cost-advantaged investments
  • Maintaining strong dividend and fortified balance sheet
  • Reducing emissions while developing needed technologies to support the Paris Agreement

28

Q&A

Mark your calendars for ExxonMobil Investor Day Webcast March 3, 2021 8:00 a.m. Central Time

EARNINGS POTENTIAL

Improvements in price and margins generate material cash flow upside

DOWNSTREAM AND CHEMICAL ANNUAL EARNINGS SENSITIVITY FROM

PRICES / MARGINS

4Q 2020 MARGINS 6

2010 - 2020

Billion USD

~10

Crude¹

Natural gas²

Downstream

Chemical

($/bbl)

($/mbtu)

margins³

margins⁴

($/bbl)

($/tonne)

2010-19

~6

Annual

range

~3

Jan Est.5

4Q 2020

3Q 2020

Low end of range

Mean of range

High end of range

  • Crude and downstream margins remained below 10-year range in 4Q 2020
  • January month-to-date Brent has improved by more than $10/bbl from 4Q 2020
  • Significant Downstream and Chemical earnings upside
  • 2021 plans maintain dividend across wide range of low prices / margins

See Supplemental Information for footnotes.

30

UPSTREAM 4Q20 VS. 3Q20

CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO CHANGE IN EARNINGS

Million USD

745

Captured benefits of improving gas and LNG

markets

160

650

400

(90)

Strategic investment in Guyana, reduced economic

curtailments and lower maintenance increased

earnings

Higher expenses due to timing of exploration

activity

Favorable one-time tax items partially offset by

unfavorable forex

(372)

3Q20 ex.

Price

Volume

Expenses

Tax / Forex

4Q20 ex.

Ident. Items

/ other

Ident. Items

31

UPSTREAM VOLUMES 4Q20 VS. 3Q20

CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO CHANGE IN VOLUMES

Koebd

Groningen

3,689

Limits

3,672

85

(35)

(5)

(90)

60

3Q20

Curtail-

Entitle-

Demand

Liquids

Gas maint

4Q20

ments

ments

growth

/ other

/ other

  • Reduced economic curtailment offset by higher government-mandated curtailments
  • Lower entitlements with higher prices
  • Higher European seasonal gas demand
  • Increased liquids production with lower maintenance and growth in Guyana and Abu Dhabi
  • Higher gas planned maintenance and higher government limits on Groningen

See Supplemental Information for reconciliation of curtailments.

32

DOWNSTREAM 4Q20 VS. 3Q20

CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO CHANGE IN EARNINGS

Million USD

(240)

(430)

(40)

160

(691)

(300)

160

3Q20 ex.

Margin

Demand

Expenses

Mfg. /

Inventory

4Q20 ex.

Ident. Items

yield

valuation

Ident. Items

/ other

  • Lower margins include the impact of unsettled mark-to-market derivatives
  • Higher planned turnaround and maintenance activity
  • Strong manufacturing product yields and mix from recent investments

33

CHEMICAL 4Q20 VS. 3Q20

CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO CHANGE IN EARNINGS

Million USD

30

(80)

(80)

713

300

546

3Q20 ex.

Margin

Volume

Expenses

Other

4Q20 ex.

Ident. Items

Ident. Items

  • Strong operational performance and improved margins from packaging strength and automotive / durable market recovery
  • Higher planned maintenance
  • Unfavorable year-end LIFO impact

34

UPSTREAM 2020 VS. 2019

CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO CHANGE IN EARNINGS

Million USD

10,008

210

(336)

(11,210)

960

(300)

2019 ex.

Price

Volume

Expenses

Tax / other

2020 ex.

Ident. Items

Ident. Items

  • Unprecedented demand destruction significantly impacted liquids and gas realizations
  • High-returnliquids growth in Permian and Guyana partially offset divestments, curtailments, and Groningen limits
  • Structural opex reduction drove earnings benefits
  • Favorable tax items and forex

35

DOWNSTREAM 2020 VS. 2019

CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO CHANGE IN EARNINGS

Million USD

2,332

(390)

  • Unprecedented demand destruction significantly impacted refining margins
  • Contribution from trading, optimization, and marketing helped mitigate margin loss

Significant demand loss driven by pandemic

990

(3,820)

1,290

(620)

2019 ex.

Margin

Demand Expenses

Mfg. /

Ident. Items

yield

(218)

  • Investments to improve yields, strong reliability, and lower expenses delivered higher earnings

Inventory

2020 ex.

valuation

Ident. Items

/ other

36

CHEMICAL 2020 VS. 2019

CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO CHANGE IN EARNINGS

Million USD

2,077

710

(150)

930

590

2019 ex.

Margin

Volume

Expenses

2020 ex.

Ident. Items

Ident. Items

  • Strong reliability and lower feed costs improved margins
  • COVID impacted sales volumes across multiple businesses
  • Delivered aggressive cost reduction through supply chain efficiencies, contractor management, and activity pacing

37

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

IDENTIFIED ITEMS RECONCILIATION

FOURTH QUARTER

THIRD QUARTER

TWELVE MONTHS

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

Earnings / (Loss) U.S. GAAP

(20.1)

5.7

(0.7)

(22.4)

14.3

Identified Items Included in Earnings / (Loss)

Noncash inventory valuation - lower of cost or market

-

-

0.1

(0.1)

-

Impairment

(19.3)

-

-

(20.1)

-

Tax and Other items (asset management, severance)

(0.9)

3.9

-

(0.9)

4.7

Corporate Total

(20.2)

3.9

0.1

(21.0)

4.7

Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items

0.1

1.8

(0.8)

(1.4)

9.6

Billions of dollars unless specified otherwise.

38

Due to rounding, numbers presented above may not add up precisely to the totals indicated.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

"Curtailments," as used on slides 7 and 32, includes both (1) government mandates and (2) economic

curtailments. Government mandates are shown as a separate category below. Economic curtailments are included below as part of the "Demand / Other" category.

UPSTREAM VOLUME FACTOR ANALYSIS1

4Q20 vs. 3Q20

4Q20 vs. 4Q19

2020 vs. 2019

Prior Period

3,672

4,018

3,952

Downtime / Maintenance

+34

+66

+50

Growth / Decline

+46

+56

+92

Entitlement / Divestments

-91

-180

-93

Government mandates

-48

-188

-110

Demand / Other

+76

-83

-130

Current Period

3,689

3,689

3,761

1 Koebd

39

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Slide 4

  1. Period-to-periodchange in earnings as a result of fair value accounting for unsettled derivatives.

Slide 9

  1. Excludes impact of impairments classified as identified items.
  2. Includes PP&E Adds of ($3.6B) and net investments / advances of ($0.4B) in 4Q20.
  3. Ending debt is the sum of (1) Notes and loans payable and (2) Long-term debt as reported in Form 10-K, at the end of the fourth quarter.

Slide 13

  1. Lost-timeinjuries and illness rate (incidents per 200,000 work hours).
  2. Reduction is in Cash Operating Costs, comparing 2020 to 2019. See definitions on page 43.
  3. Compared to 2016 levels based on assets operated by ExxonMobil. Preliminary analysis assumes performance from OBO assets is similar to 2019.
  4. Gross recoverable resource.
  5. Global CCS Institute 2020 report and ExxonMobil analysis of 2020 facility data. Car equivalency calculated with US EPA GHG equivalency calculator.

Slide 16

  1. 2021 Available Cash from Operations assumes Downstream and Chemical margins at 10-year annual lows from 2010 - 2019. See definitions on page 43.
  2. Any decisions on future dividend levels is at the discretion of the Board of Directors. This chart assumes dividends per share are held flat relative to 4Q20 levels.

Slide 17

  1. 2025 Available Cash from Operations assumes Downstream and Chemical at the average of the annual margins from 2010 - 2019. See definitions on page 43.
  2. Any decisions on future dividend levels is at the discretion of the Board of Directors. This chart assumes dividends per share are held flat relative to 4Q20 levels.

Slide 18

  1. Operating cash flow on this slide is earnings plus Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization. The chart indicates estimated operating cash flow for projects that are completed in years 2021 through 2025.
  2. Based on 4Q/Dec 2020 IHS forecasts for Brent price and Downstream. IHS Fall 2020 margin forecast for Chemical margins where appropriate margin markers available, otherwise company estimates. Price and margins applied to ExxonMobil footprint.

Slide 19

  1. Includes projects that bring on new volumes.
  2. Breakeven based on cost-of-supply to generate a minimum 10% return on a money-forward basis.
  3. At IHS price forecast.

40

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Slide 20

  1. Midland and Delaware only, including all areas, formations and lateral lengths.

Slide 21

  1. Midland and Delaware only. Price sensitivity expressed in Brent.

Slide 23

  1. ExxonMobil GHG emissions, absolute (Operated CO2-equivalent Scope 1 & 2) from 2016 to 2019.
  2. Represents currently identified future investment opportunities, consistent with past practice, results, and announced plans.
  3. Global CCS Institute 2020 report and ExxonMobil analysis of 2020 facility data. Tree statistic calculated with US EPA GHG equivalency calculator.
  4. All time, based on total wind and solar power purchase agreements signed from BloombergNEF download on Jan 28, 2021.

Slide 24

  1. EM GHG emissions, absolute (Operated CO2-equivalent Scope 1 & 2) from 2016 to 2019 and preliminary estimate for 2020 compared to society's energy-related CO2 based on EM analysis of IEA reports.
  2. Emission reduction plans announced in December 2020 include a 15 to 20 percent reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of upstream operations compared to 2016 levels. Plans cover Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, and are expected to result in a 11 to 13 percent reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions for assets currently operated by the company by the end of 2025.
  3. EM GHG emissions, absolute (Operated CO2-equivalent Scope 1 & 2) from 2016 to 2019.

Slide 25

  1. Global CO2 emissions: Global Carbon Budget 2020; Friedlingstein et al (2020); including energy-related and cement processing CO2 emissions.
  2. Paris submissions: estimated based on 2016 Nationally Determined Contributions.
  3. Emission reduction plans announced in December 2020 include a 15 to 20 percent reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of upstream operations compared to 2016 levels. Plans cover Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, and are expected to result in a 11 to 13 percent reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions for assets currently operated by the company by the end of 2025.

41

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Slide 26

  1. IEA World Energy Outlook 2020. Comparison of IEA Sustainable Development Scenario vs. IEA Stated Policies Scenario.
  2. Average across IPCC's 74 Lower 2°C scenarios in IPCC SR1.5.
  3. IEA (2020) CCUS in Clean Energy Transitions.
  4. IPCC (5th Assessment) assessed increase in societal costs to achieve a 2°C outcome.
  5. IEA (2020) Tracking Clean Energy Progress.

Slide 27

  1. 40% of all anthropogenic CO2 captured since 1970. Global CCS Institute 2020 report and ExxonMobil analysis of 2020 facility data.

Slide 30

  1. Source: S&P Global Platts.
  2. Source: ICE. Equal weighting of Henry Hub and NBP.
  3. Source: S&P Global Platts and ExxonMobil analysis. Equal weighting of U.S. Gulf Coast (Maya - Coking), Northwest Europe (Brent - Catalytic Cracking), and Singapore (Dubai - Catalytic Cracking) netted for industry average Opex and renewable identification numbers (RINS).
  4. Source: IHS Markit, Platts, and company estimates. Weighting of polyethylene, polypropylene, and paraxylene based on ExxonMobil capacity.
  5. Internal estimate based on available January 2021 data.
  6. Price/Margin basis consistent with supplemental notes 3 & 4 (above); reflects annual earnings upside versus annualized 4Q20 margin basis.

42

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Definitions

Available Cash from Operations provides an indication of cash flow available to fund shareholder distributions, capex, and debt reduction and is calculated as the sum of (1) net cash provided by operating activities and (2) net cash used in investing activities, both from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, and (3) capital and exploration expenditures.

Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales. Cash flow from operations and asset sales is the sum of the net cash provided by operating activities and proceeds associated with sales of subsidiaries, property, plant and equipment, and sales and returns of investments from the Summary statement of cash flows. This cash flow reflects the total sources of

cash from both operating the Corporation's assets and from the divesting of assets.

Cash Operating Costs and Cash Opex. Cash operating costs consist of (1) Production and manufacturing expenses, (2) Selling, general and administrative expenses, and (3) Exploration expenses, including dry holes from ExxonMobil's consolidated statement of income. The sums of these income statement lines serve as an indication of cash operating costs and do not reflect the total cash operating costs of the Corporation. This measure is useful in understanding the Corporation's efforts to conserve cash on hand while progressing planned projects. Cash Opex as used on slides 6, 8, and 14 is a proxy for this measure that includes equity company cash expenses.

Flexible Capex. Flexible Capex includes those investments with minimal costs or value loss to defer expenditures, such as investments in short cycle businesses like unconventionals, projects that have not commenced or are early in construction and with limited penalty to pause.

Less flexible Capex includes projects conducted for safety, environmental and regulatory reasons, projects already in execution with penalties or loss of value associated with pausing, and investments made in order to retain rights or options for potential future investment.

Project. The term "project" as used in this presentation can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports.

Resources, resource base, and recoverable resources. Along with similar terms, these refer to the total remaining estimated quantities of oil and natural gas that are expected to be ultimately recoverable. ExxonMobil refers to new discoveries and acquisitions of discovered resources as resource additions. The resource base includes quantities of oil and natural gas classified as proved reserves, as well as, quantities that are not yet classified as proved reserves, but that are expected to be ultimately recoverable. The term

"resource base" or similar terms is not intended to correspond to SEC definitions such as "probable" or "possible" reserves. The term "in-place" refers to those quantities of oil and natural gas estimated to be contained in known accumulations and includes recoverable and unrecoverable amounts. "Potential" resource amounts are not currently included in the resource base.

Returns, investment returns, project returns. Unless referring specifically to ROCE, references to returns, investment returns, project returns, and similar terms mean future discounted cash flow returns on future capital investments based on current company estimates. Investment returns exclude prior exploration and acquisition costs.

43

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Exxon Mobil Corporation published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 12:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
