Exxon Mobil : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings - webcast presentation materials 02/02/2021 | 07:38am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FOURTH QUARTER 2020 RESULTS 2.2.21 STEPHEN LITTLETON VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS AND SECRETARY CAUTIONARY STATEMENT Statements of future events or conditions in this presentation or the subsequent discussion period are forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including financial and operating performance; demand growth and mix; planned capital and cash operating expense reductions and ability to meet or exceed announced reduction objectives; plans to reduce future emissions intensity and the expected resulting absolute emissions reductions; carbon capture results and the impact of operational and technology efforts; price and margin recovery; future cash flows, dividends, cash and debt balances, and capital allocation; volume/production growth and mix; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and current industry oversupply conditions on ExxonMobil's business and results; resource recoveries; production rates; rates of return; development costs; project plans, timing, costs, and capacities; drilling programs and improvements; product sales and mix; and accounting and financial reporting effects resulting from market developments and ExxonMobil's responsive actions, including impairment charges resulting from changes in development plan strategy or potential divestments, could differ materially due to a number of factors including global or regional changes in oil, gas, petrochemicals, or feedstock prices, differentials, or other market or economic conditions affecting the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries and the demand for our products; the outcome of government policies and actions, including drilling policies, carbon policies, and actions taken to address COVID-19; the severity, length and ultimate impact of COVID-19 on people and economies and the timing and pace of regional and global economic recovery; the ability to access short- and long-term debt markets on a timely and affordable basis; the ability to realize efficiencies within and across our business lines and to maintain cost reductions without impairing our competitive positioning; the impact of company actions to protect the health and safety of employees, vendors, customers, and communities; reservoir performance; the outcome and timing of exploration and development projects; timely completion of construction projects; war and other security disturbances, including shipping blockades or harassment; political factors including changes in local, national, or international policies affecting our business; changes in law or government regulation, including trade sanctions, tax and environmental regulations; the outcome of commercial negotiations and impact of commercial terms; actions of competitors and commercial counterparties; actions of consumers; opportunities for and regulatory approval of investments or divestments that may arise, including the ability to reach mutually acceptable pricing and other terms; the outcome of research efforts and the ability to bring new technology to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis; the development and competitiveness of alternative energy and emission reduction technologies; unforeseen technical or operating difficulties; and other factors discussed here and in Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and reasonable expectations at the time of this presentation and we assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.

forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including financial and operating performance; demand growth and mix; planned capital and cash operating expense reductions and ability to meet or exceed announced reduction objectives; plans to reduce future emissions intensity and the expected resulting absolute emissions reductions; carbon capture results and the impact of operational and technology efforts; price and margin recovery; future cash flows, dividends, cash and debt balances, and capital allocation; volume/production growth and mix; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and current industry oversupply conditions on ExxonMobil's business and results; resource recoveries; production rates; rates of return; development costs; project plans, timing, costs, and capacities; drilling programs and improvements; product sales and mix; and accounting and financial reporting effects resulting from market developments and ExxonMobil's responsive actions, including impairment charges resulting from changes in development plan strategy or potential divestments, could differ materially due to a number of factors including global or regional changes in oil, gas, petrochemicals, or feedstock prices, differentials, or other market or economic conditions affecting the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries and the demand for our products; the outcome of government policies and actions, including drilling policies, carbon policies, and actions taken to address COVID-19; the severity, length and ultimate impact of COVID-19 on people and economies and the timing and pace of regional and global economic recovery; the ability to access short- and long-term debt markets on a timely and affordable basis; the ability to realize efficiencies within and across our business lines and to maintain cost reductions without impairing our competitive positioning; the impact of company actions to protect the health and safety of employees, vendors, customers, and communities; reservoir performance; the outcome and timing of exploration and development projects; timely completion of construction projects; war and other security disturbances, including shipping blockades or harassment; political factors including changes in local, national, or international policies affecting our business; changes in law or government regulation, including trade sanctions, tax and environmental regulations; the outcome of commercial negotiations and impact of commercial terms; actions of competitors and commercial counterparties; actions of consumers; opportunities for and regulatory approval of investments or divestments that may arise, including the ability to reach mutually acceptable pricing and other terms; the outcome of research efforts and the ability to bring new technology to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis; the development and competitiveness of alternative energy and emission reduction technologies; unforeseen technical or operating difficulties; and other factors discussed here and in Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and reasonable expectations at the time of this presentation and we assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date. Forward-looking statements in this presentation regarding project timing, returns, and results; targeted capital spending and operating expense reductions; market strategies; capital allocation; and other future plans, targets or key milestones refer to plans outlined in ExxonMobil's press release dated April 7, 2020 and subsequent public disclosures including our first, second, and third quarter earnings press releases and conference calls on May 1, July 31, and October 30, 2020, respectively. Forward-looking statements contained in our March 5, 2020 Investor Day materials were based on different plans and assumptions prior to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and should not be relied upon to represent ExxonMobil's future business plans or results of operations. Updates on spending and timing of certain projects have been provided, but are not meant to represent a complete view of all plans and projects that could be impacted by the current pandemic, the government responses to the pandemic, or other market factors.

statements in this presentation regarding project timing, returns, and results; targeted capital spending and operating expense reductions; market strategies; capital allocation; and other future plans, targets or key milestones refer to plans outlined in ExxonMobil's press release dated April 7, 2020 and subsequent public disclosures including our first, second, and third quarter earnings press releases and conference calls on May 1, July 31, and October 30, 2020, respectively. Forward-looking statements contained in our March 5, 2020 Investor Day materials were based on different plans and assumptions prior to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and should not be relied upon to represent ExxonMobil's future business plans or results of operations. Updates on spending and timing of certain projects have been provided, but are not meant to represent a complete view of all plans and projects that could be impacted by the current pandemic, the government responses to the pandemic, or other market factors. Forward-looking statements in this presentation regarding 2021-2025 plans to reduce capital expenditures and operating expenses, or plans to reduce carbon intensity and related emissions efforts refer to plans outlined in our February 1, 2021 press release and our February 2, 2021 press release. Additionally information will be provided at our 2021 Investor Day. Updates on spending and timing of certain projects have been provided, but are not meant to represent a complete view of all plans and projects that could be impacted by the current pandemic, the government responses to the pandemic, or other market factors. • Reconciliations and definitions of non-GAAP measures and other terms are provided in the text or in the supplemental information accompanying these slides. 2 DEVELOPMENTS SINCE THIRD QUARTER 2020 Increased gas realizations; liquids realizations in-line with 3Q, recovering through quarter UPSTREAM Government-mandated curtailments increased to ~190 Koebd Matched best-ever reliability performance Announced hydrocarbon discovery offshore Suriname Best-ever personnel and process safety DOWNSTREAM Best-ever reliability ~2 MBD of industry refinery closures announced in 2020, 4 times the 10-year average Best-ever personnel and process safety CHEMICAL Best-ever reliability Improved margins from strong packaging demand and automotive / durable demand recovery CORPORATE Exceeded reduction targets for full-year capital and operating spend Preserved value of capital plan while responding to market environment Best-ever refers to data since the Exxon - Mobil merger. 3 RESULTS 4Q20 VS. 3Q20 U/S D/S CHEM C&F TOTAL 3Q20 GAAP Earnings / (Loss) (0.4) (0.2) 0.7 (0.7) (0.7) Non-cash inventory valuation - - 0.1 - 0.1 3Q20 Earnings / (Loss) ex. Identified Items (0.4) (0.2) 0.5 (0.7) (0.8) Price / margin / forex 0.5 (0.2) 0.3 - 0.6 Unsettled derivatives: mark-to-market1 0.1 (0.3) (0.2) Demand / volume 0.2 - - - 0.2 Other base business 0.4 - (0.1) 0.1 0.2 4Q20 Earnings / (Loss) ex. Identified Items 0.7 (0.7) 0.7 (0.7) 0.1 Identified items (19.3) (0.5) - (0.3) (20.2) 4Q20 GAAP Earnings / (Loss) (18.5) (1.2) 0.7 (1.0) (20.1) Billions of dollars unless specified otherwise. Due to rounding, numbers presented above may not add up precisely to the totals indicated. See Supplemental Information for footnotes and reconciliation of Identified Items. Earnings increased by $900 million excluding identified items

Captured benefits of improving gas and LNG markets

Benefited from increased Guyana production

Strong demand for performance products coupled with reliable operations drove Chemical earnings

Focused project development plans on highest value, strategic investments 4 EARNINGS 4Q20 VS. 3Q20 CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO CHANGE IN EARNINGS Million USD • Upstream liquids growth and reduced economic curtailments improved earnings 110 • Timing of planned turnaround, maintenance and exploration drove higher expenses 150 570 (510) 530 160 (793) 3Q20 ex. Price Volume Expenses Mfg. / Tax / 4Q20 ex. Ident. Items yield other Ident. Items Leveraged Downstream and Chemical integration to capture opportunities from dynamic market conditions

Strong reliability and improved product yields underpinned manufacturing results 5 EARNINGS 2020 VS. 2019 CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO CHANGE IN EARNINGS Billion USD 9.6 (14.1) Reduced cash Opex $8 billion versus 2019 1

Includes ~$3 billion of structural reductions

Volume down primarily due to lower demand

Improved reliability and product yields delivered ~$1 billion 1.0 (0.2) (1.4) 3.3 (1.1) 2019 ex. Price Volume Expenses Mfg. / Inventory 2020 ex. Ident. Items yield valuation Ident. Items / other 1 Cash Opex before tax. 6 UPSTREAM VOLUMES 2020 VS. 2019 CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO CHANGE IN VOLUMES Koebd 3,952 Govt mandate 60 Groningen 3,761 (170) (150) 150 Limits (80) 2019 Curtail- Entitle- Divestments Liquids Gas 2020 ments ments growth demand / other / other High-return liquids growth in Permian and Guyana offset Norway divestment

liquids growth in Permian and Guyana offset Norway divestment Volumes in-line with production plan excluding curtailments and entitlements

in-line with production plan excluding curtailments and entitlements Maintenance timing reduced economic impact of curtailments See Supplemental Information for reconciliation of curtailments. 7 EXCEEDED REDUCTION TARGETS CASH OPEX Billion USD -$8 billion 55 11 47 8 Energy and production taxes 44 39 2019 2020 CAPEX Billion USD -$10 billion 31 Exceeded reduction targets for full-year capital and operating spend

full-year capital and operating spend $8 billion decrease in cash Opex versus 2019

$10 billion decrease in Capex versus 2019 21 2019 2020 See Supplemental Information for definitions. 8 FOURTH QUARTER 2020 CASH PROFILE 4Q20 2020 Beginning Cash 8.8 3.1 Earnings / (Loss) (20.1) (22.4) Identified items: impairment 19.3 20.1 Depreciation1 5.0 20.1 Working Capital / Other1 (0.2) (3.0) Cash Flow from Operating Activities 4.0 14.7 Proceeds Associated with Asset Sales 0.8 1.0 Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales 4.8 15.7 Shareholder Distributions (3.7) (14.9) PP&E Adds / Investments and Advances2 (4.1) (19.5) Debt / Other Financing (1.5) 19.9 Ending Cash 4.4 4.4 Ending Debt3 67.6 67.6 Cash flow from operations improved $600 million from 3Q20, excluding working capital effects

Gross debt reduced by $1.2 billion in quarter Billions of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented above may not add up precisely to the totals indicated. 9 See Supplemental Information for footnotes. FIRST QUARTER 2021 OUTLOOK UPSTREAM Announced government-mandated curtailments averaging ~150 Koebd Production expected to be ~140 Koebd higher due to seasonal gas demand DOWNSTREAM Demand levels consistent with 4Q Higher planned turnarounds and maintenance offset with additional efficiencies CHEMICAL Continued demand resilience across key markets Scheduled maintenance in-line with 4Q CORPORATE Corporate and financing expenses expected to be ~$700 million Operating cash flow funds dividend and Capex at current prices and margins 10 MANAGEMENT PERSPECTIVES DARREN WOODS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER FOCUSED ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE Delivering world class safety and reliability

Driving structural cost reductions

Advancing flexible portfolio of high-return,cost-advantaged investments

high-return,cost-advantaged investments Maintaining strong dividend and fortified balance sheet

Reducing emissions while developing needed technologies to support the Paris Agreement 12 2020 PERSPECTIVE Operational Operating cost excellence savings2 <0.02LTIR1 >15% reduction Best ever workforce From reorganizations, safety and reliability efficiencies, and workforce performance. optimizations. Capex flexibility >30% decrease Deferral costs offset by savings to preserve long- term value. Met emission targets for 2020 25% reduction in flaring and 15% reduction in methane emissions.3 Permian Guyana Chemical CO2 Captured ~370Koebd ~9Boeb4 >9M tonnes 120M tonnes Exceeded volumes plan 18 discoveries, Liza Phase Record polyethylene sales. #1 in CCS for over 30 despite curtailments. 1 producing at capacity, New capacity capturing years; equivalent to >25M Improved operating and Liza Phase 2 on schedule, demand growth for high- cars.5 development metrics. and fully funded Payara. value products. See Supplemental Information for footnotes. 13 DRIVING STRUCTURAL COST EFFICIENCIES Achieved ~$3 billion of structural reductions in 2020; $6 billion by 2023 CASH OPEX1 Billion USD • Delivered on cost reduction objectives, outperforming revised plan 44 3 41 39 39 3+ 38 34 34 2019 Structural Market / 2020 Structural Market / 2023 activity activity Leveraged prior reorganizations to deliver structural reductions of ~$3 billion in 2020

Additional $3 billion of structural efficiencies through 2023 for a total of $6 billion versus 2019 1 Totals represent cash Opex excluding energy and production taxes. See Supplemental Information for definitions. 14 MAINTAINING INVESTMENT OPTIONALITY Demonstrated ability to adjust capital spending and preserve value CAPEX 2021 - 2025 Billion USD $20 - $25 Guidance: 20 $16 - $19 Flexible 10 Less flexible 0 2021 2022 - 2025, average 2021-2025 capital program optimized to current market outlook

capital program optimized to current market outlook Investment strategy prioritizes highest return opportunities

Robust economics across price scenarios

Flexibility to adjust investments in response to market conditions in any year See Supplemental Information for definitions. 15 CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES Leverage portfolio flexibility to sustain the dividend 2021 ESTIMATED SOURCES AND USES OF CASH1,2 Billion USD By Brent price, with 10yr low Downstream Guidance: & Chemical margins $55/bbl $16 - $19 $50/bbl Flexible $45/bbl Less flexible Prioritizes Guyana, Brazil, Permian, and Chemical performance products

Capital flexibility to maintain dividend at ~$45/bbl and 10-year low Downstream and Chemical margins

10-year low Downstream and Chemical margins Debt reduced at Brent > ~$50/bbl and 10-year low Downstream and Chemical margins Available cash Dividend Capex from operations See Supplemental Information for footnotes and definitions. 16 CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES Leverage portfolio flexibility to sustain the dividend 2025 ESTIMATED SOURCES AND USES OF CASH1,2 Billion USD By Brent price, with 10yr avg. Downstream & Chemical margins $55/bbl $50/bbl $45/bbl $40/bbl Guidance: $20 - $25 Less flexible Flexible Less flexible Prioritizes Guyana, Brazil, Permian, and Chemical performance products

Capital flexibility to maintain dividend at ~$35/bbl and average Downstream and Chemical margins

Debt reduced / shareholder distributions at Brent > ~$50/bbl and 10-year average Downstream and Chemical margins Available cash Dividend Capex from operations See Supplemental Information for footnotes and definitions. 17 INVESTMENTS SUPPORT CASH FLOW GROWTH Capital expenditures grow cash flow/value through the cycle1 OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM 2021 - 2025 START-UPS2 ~40% of total Cash flow growth driven by investment program, reduced operating expenses, and improved market • 2021 to 2025 project start-ups drive more than 40% of 2025 cash flow 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 See Supplemental Information for footnotes. 18 INDUSTRY-LEADINGINVESTMENTS Upstream capital program prioritizing low cost-of-supply opportunities UPSTREAM INVESTMENTS1,2 Brent $/bbl required to generate the cost-of-supply plus 10% return 45 $40/bbl Brent 30 Industry-leading investments focus on highest- return, lowest cost-of-supply opportunities

investments focus on highest- return, lowest cost-of-supply opportunities Developing projects at less than $40/bbl cost-of- supply

cost-of- supply ~90% of Upstream investments generate >10% returns at ≤$35/bbl 15 • Average return of 32% at third-party price outlooks3 0 2021 - 2025 Cumulative Capex See Supplemental Information for footnotes and definitions. 19 STRENGTHENING PERMIAN PERFORMANCE Significantly improving operating and development metrics DRILLING RATES1 Lateral feet per day; indexed to 2018 150% Permian development exceeding expectations

2020 drilling rates 50% better than plan

>20% better than 2019

75% 2018 2019 2020 • Drilling and completion costs ~15% lower than DRILLING AND COMPLETION COSTS1 plan Cost per lateral foot; indexed to 2018 − >25% lower than 2019 100% − ~2/3 of improvements due to performance − Fracture stages per day 30% better than 2019 50% 2018 2019 2020 See Supplemental Information for footnotes. 20 FLEXIBLE PERMIAN DEVELOPMENT PLAN Options to reduce spend with market changes PERMIAN PRODUCTION1 Koebd 800 ~$60/bbl Production range ~$50/bbl 400 0 2020 2021 2025 Flexible short-cycle Permian development

short-cycle Permian development Reduced 2020 Capex ~35% below plan

2020 volumes on plan, ~100 Koebd above 2019

Pace of investment set by:

Maintaining positive free cash flow Delivering industry-leading capital efficiency Achieving double digit returns at <$35/bbl

Longer term outlook of ~700 Koebd by 2025

Unique technology program brings significant upside to current planning basis See Supplemental Information for footnotes. 21 DELIVERING CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES Focused capital program delivers exceptional returns and price resiliency

Restructured organization driving significant efficiencies

Advantaged projects deliver low-cost supply and near-term cash flow

low-cost supply and near-term cash flow Flexibility to efficiently respond to market developments

Ability to preserve balance sheet and maintain dividend across low price environments 22 DELIVERING LOWER EMISSIONS Committed to addressing risk of climate change Support Operated GHG Paris emissions Agreement -6% since 2016 Engaging in climate Absolute emissions have related policy, including a declined since start of the carbon tax. Paris Agreement.1 Announced reduction plans to 2025 Absolute Upstream GHG emissions to drop by 30%, methane & flaring 40-50%. Research, develop, commercialize >$3Billion2 Lower-emission solutions: CCS / hydrogen, biofuels, cogeneration & efficiency. Renewables in operations (600MW) #2All-time buyer Of wind / solar power among Oil & Gas; top 5% across all corporates.4 Global CCS leader 40% Of all CO2 captured, equivalent to planting ~2 billion trees.3 Hydrogen produced 1.3MTA Developing technology to produce low-carbon H2 with CCS at scale. Low carbon Solutions New business to advance commercial CCS opportunities and deploy technologies. See Supplemental Information for footnotes. 23 LOWERING EMISSIONS Committed to reducing emissions EXXONMOBIL AND SOCIETY'S EMISSIONS1 Indexed to 2016; % 105 Non-OECD, +4% Global, +2% 100 OECD, -1% 95 ExxonMobil, -6% 90 ExxonMobil 2020 estimate (including Covid) -11% to -13%2 85 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2025 Achieved 6% absolute GHG reduction since Paris Agreement in 2016 3

Reducing intensity across businesses results in ~11 to 13% lower emissions 2

Robust processes for continuing efficiency improvements and lower emissions

Accretive investments deliver additional emission reductions See Supplemental Information for footnotes. 24 REDUCTIONS CONSISTENT WITH PARIS AGREEMENT Plans provide affordable and reliable energy while minimizing environmental impacts EXXONMOBIL AND SOCIETY'S EMISSIONS1,2,3 Percent reduction versus 2016 1 Society's emissions 0% ExxonMobil GHG emissions 2025 Plan -25% -50% -75% Net zero Paris submissions (estimated 2016 Nationally Determined Contributions) Hypothetical Hypothetical 1.5°C pathway 2°C pathway 0.9 0.8 0.7 0.6 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.1 0 2016 2030 2045 2060 2075 See Supplemental Information for footnotes. 25 CARBON CAPTURE IS CRITICAL FOR A 2°C PATHWAY CCS mitigates emissions at an affordable cost PROJECTED CO2 REDUCTIONS BY TECHNOLOGY FROM 2019 - 20401 Billion tonnes 0 5 10 15 20 25 • IEA/IPCC assessment of carbon capture: Solar − Grows to 10% of energy system by 20402 Wind − Mitigates 15% of global emissions3 CCS Biofuels in transport Other grid-scale renewables Hydro IEA Tracking Clean Energy Progress5 On-track Nuclear More efforts needed Not on track Societal costs to achieve 2°C are more than double without CCS 4

Market deployment is not on track See Supplemental Information for footnotes. 26 EXXONMOBIL IS THE GLOBAL LEADER IN CCS More than 30 years of CCS experience CUMULATIVE CO2 CAPTURE VOLUME SINCE 19701 Million tonnes Leveraging ExxonMobil's strengths to significantly advance CCS: Remaining 44 companies 40% Of all CO2 ExxonMobil 120 MT captured − 30+ years of operating experience − Process innovation − Project execution − Subsurface / reservoir expertise − Commercializing & scaling new technology • Evaluating more than 20 new opportunities captured since 1970 − Potential to produce low-carbon Hydrogen Company D Company C Company B Company A Establishing Low Carbon Solutions Business to:

Develop commercial opportunities at scale Advance regulatory and legal frameworks Commercialize other low-carbon technologies from R&D portfolio

See Supplemental Information for footnotes. 27 FOCUSED ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE Delivering world class safety and reliability

Driving structural cost reductions

Advancing flexible portfolio of high-return,cost-advantaged investments

high-return,cost-advantaged investments Maintaining strong dividend and fortified balance sheet

Reducing emissions while developing needed technologies to support the Paris Agreement 28 Q&A Mark your calendars for ExxonMobil Investor Day Webcast March 3, 2021 8:00 a.m. Central Time EARNINGS POTENTIAL Improvements in price and margins generate material cash flow upside DOWNSTREAM AND CHEMICAL ANNUAL EARNINGS SENSITIVITY FROM PRICES / MARGINS 4Q 2020 MARGINS 6 2010 - 2020 Billion USD ~10 Crude¹ Natural gas² Downstream Chemical ($/bbl) ($/mbtu) margins³ margins⁴ ($/bbl) ($/tonne) 2010-19 ~6 Annual range ~3 Jan Est.5 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 Low end of range Mean of range High end of range Crude and downstream margins remained below 10-year range in 4Q 2020

10-year range in 4Q 2020 January month-to-date Brent has improved by more than $10/bbl from 4Q 2020

month-to-date Brent has improved by more than $10/bbl from 4Q 2020 Significant Downstream and Chemical earnings upside

2021 plans maintain dividend across wide range of low prices / margins See Supplemental Information for footnotes. 30 UPSTREAM 4Q20 VS. 3Q20 CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO CHANGE IN EARNINGS Million USD 745 • Captured benefits of improving gas and LNG markets 160 650 400 (90) • Strategic investment in Guyana, reduced economic curtailments and lower maintenance increased earnings • Higher expenses due to timing of exploration activity • Favorable one-time tax items partially offset by unfavorable forex (372) 3Q20 ex. Price Volume Expenses Tax / Forex 4Q20 ex. Ident. Items / other Ident. Items 31 UPSTREAM VOLUMES 4Q20 VS. 3Q20 CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO CHANGE IN VOLUMES Koebd Groningen 3,689 Limits 3,672 85 (35) (5) (90) 60 3Q20 Curtail- Entitle- Demand Liquids Gas maint 4Q20 ments ments growth / other / other Reduced economic curtailment offset by higher government-mandated curtailments

government-mandated curtailments Lower entitlements with higher prices

Higher European seasonal gas demand

Increased liquids production with lower maintenance and growth in Guyana and Abu Dhabi

Higher gas planned maintenance and higher government limits on Groningen See Supplemental Information for reconciliation of curtailments. 32 DOWNSTREAM 4Q20 VS. 3Q20 CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO CHANGE IN EARNINGS Million USD (240) (430) (40) 160 (691) (300) 160 3Q20 ex. Margin Demand Expenses Mfg. / Inventory 4Q20 ex. Ident. Items yield valuation Ident. Items / other Lower margins include the impact of unsettled mark-to-market derivatives

mark-to-market derivatives Higher planned turnaround and maintenance activity

Strong manufacturing product yields and mix from recent investments 33 CHEMICAL 4Q20 VS. 3Q20 CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO CHANGE IN EARNINGS Million USD 30 (80) (80) 713 300 546 3Q20 ex. Margin Volume Expenses Other 4Q20 ex. Ident. Items Ident. Items Strong operational performance and improved margins from packaging strength and automotive / durable market recovery

Higher planned maintenance

Unfavorable year-end LIFO impact 34 UPSTREAM 2020 VS. 2019 CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO CHANGE IN EARNINGS Million USD 10,008 210 (336) (11,210) 960 (300) 2019 ex. Price Volume Expenses Tax / other 2020 ex. Ident. Items Ident. Items Unprecedented demand destruction significantly impacted liquids and gas realizations

High-return liquids growth in Permian and Guyana partially offset divestments, curtailments, and Groningen limits

liquids growth in Permian and Guyana partially offset divestments, curtailments, and Groningen limits Structural opex reduction drove earnings benefits

Favorable tax items and forex 35 DOWNSTREAM 2020 VS. 2019 CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO CHANGE IN EARNINGS Million USD 2,332 (390) Unprecedented demand destruction significantly impacted refining margins

Contribution from trading, optimization, and marketing helped mitigate margin loss • Significant demand loss driven by pandemic 990 (3,820) 1,290 (620) 2019 ex. Margin Demand Expenses Mfg. / Ident. Items yield (218) Investments to improve yields, strong reliability, and lower expenses delivered higher earnings Inventory 2020 ex. valuation Ident. Items / other 36 CHEMICAL 2020 VS. 2019 CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO CHANGE IN EARNINGS Million USD 2,077 710 (150) 930 590 2019 ex. Margin Volume Expenses 2020 ex. Ident. Items Ident. Items Strong reliability and lower feed costs improved margins

COVID impacted sales volumes across multiple businesses

Delivered aggressive cost reduction through supply chain efficiencies, contractor management, and activity pacing 37 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION IDENTIFIED ITEMS RECONCILIATION FOURTH QUARTER THIRD QUARTER TWELVE MONTHS 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Earnings / (Loss) U.S. GAAP (20.1) 5.7 (0.7) (22.4) 14.3 Identified Items Included in Earnings / (Loss) Noncash inventory valuation - lower of cost or market - - 0.1 (0.1) - Impairment (19.3) - - (20.1) - Tax and Other items (asset management, severance) (0.9) 3.9 - (0.9) 4.7 Corporate Total (20.2) 3.9 0.1 (21.0) 4.7 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items 0.1 1.8 (0.8) (1.4) 9.6 Billions of dollars unless specified otherwise. 38 Due to rounding, numbers presented above may not add up precisely to the totals indicated. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION "Curtailments," as used on slides 7 and 32, includes both (1) government mandates and (2) economic curtailments. Government mandates are shown as a separate category below. Economic curtailments are included below as part of the "Demand / Other" category. UPSTREAM VOLUME FACTOR ANALYSIS1 4Q20 vs. 3Q20 4Q20 vs. 4Q19 2020 vs. 2019 Prior Period 3,672 4,018 3,952 Downtime / Maintenance +34 +66 +50 Growth / Decline +46 +56 +92 Entitlement / Divestments -91 -180 -93 Government mandates -48 -188 -110 Demand / Other +76 -83 -130 Current Period 3,689 3,689 3,761 1 Koebd 39 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Slide 4 Period-to-period change in earnings as a result of fair value accounting for unsettled derivatives. Slide 9 Excludes impact of impairments classified as identified items. Includes PP&E Adds of ($3.6B) and net investments / advances of ($0.4B) in 4Q20. Ending debt is the sum of (1) Notes and loans payable and (2) Long-term debt as reported in Form 10-K, at the end of the fourth quarter. Slide 13 Lost-time injuries and illness rate (incidents per 200,000 work hours). Reduction is in Cash Operating Costs, comparing 2020 to 2019. See definitions on page 43. Compared to 2016 levels based on assets operated by ExxonMobil. Preliminary analysis assumes performance from OBO assets is similar to 2019. Gross recoverable resource. Global CCS Institute 2020 report and ExxonMobil analysis of 2020 facility data. Car equivalency calculated with US EPA GHG equivalency calculator. Slide 16 2021 Available Cash from Operations assumes Downstream and Chemical margins at 10-year annual lows from 2010 - 2019. See definitions on page 43. Any decisions on future dividend levels is at the discretion of the Board of Directors. This chart assumes dividends per share are held flat relative to 4Q20 levels. Slide 17 2025 Available Cash from Operations assumes Downstream and Chemical at the average of the annual margins from 2010 - 2019. See definitions on page 43. Any decisions on future dividend levels is at the discretion of the Board of Directors. This chart assumes dividends per share are held flat relative to 4Q20 levels. Slide 18 Operating cash flow on this slide is earnings plus Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization. The chart indicates estimated operating cash flow for projects that are completed in years 2021 through 2025. Based on 4Q/Dec 2020 IHS forecasts for Brent price and Downstream. IHS Fall 2020 margin forecast for Chemical margins where appropriate margin markers available, otherwise company estimates. Price and margins applied to ExxonMobil footprint. Slide 19 Includes projects that bring on new volumes. Breakeven based on cost-of-supply to generate a minimum 10% return on a money-forward basis. At IHS price forecast. 40 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Slide 20 Midland and Delaware only, including all areas, formations and lateral lengths. Slide 21 Midland and Delaware only. Price sensitivity expressed in Brent. Slide 23 ExxonMobil GHG emissions, absolute (Operated CO 2 -equivalent Scope 1 & 2) from 2016 to 2019 . Represents currently identified future investment opportunities, consistent with past practice, results, and announced plans. Global CCS Institute 2020 report and ExxonMobil analysis of 2020 facility data. Tree statistic calculated with US EPA GHG equivalency calculator. All time, based on total wind and solar power purchase agreements signed from BloombergNEF download on Jan 28, 2021. Slide 24 EM GHG emissions, absolute (Operated CO 2 -equivalent Scope 1 & 2) from 2016 to 2019 and preliminary estimate for 2020 compared to society's energy-related CO 2 based on EM analysis of IEA reports. Emission reduction plans announced in December 2020 include a 15 to 20 percent reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of upstream operations compared to 2016 levels. Plans cover Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, and are expected to result in a 11 to 13 percent reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions for assets currently operated by the company by the end of 2025. EM GHG emissions, absolute (Operated CO 2 -equivalent Scope 1 & 2) from 2016 to 2019. Slide 25 Global CO 2 emissions: Global Carbon Budget 2020; Friedlingstein et al (2020); including energy-related and cement processing CO 2 emissions. Paris submissions: estimated based on 2016 Nationally Determined Contributions. Emission reduction plans announced in December 2020 include a 15 to 20 percent reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of upstream operations compared to 2016 levels. Plans cover Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, and are expected to result in a 11 to 13 percent reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions for assets currently operated by the company by the end of 2025. 41 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Slide 26 IEA World Energy Outlook 2020. Comparison of IEA Sustainable Development Scenario vs. IEA Stated Policies Scenario. Average across IPCC's 74 Lower 2°C scenarios in IPCC SR1.5. IEA (2020) CCUS in Clean Energy Transitions. IPCC (5th Assessment) assessed increase in societal costs to achieve a 2°C outcome. IEA (2020) Tracking Clean Energy Progress. Slide 27 40% of all anthropogenic CO 2 captured since 1970. Global CCS Institute 2020 report and ExxonMobil analysis of 2020 facility data. Slide 30 Source: S&P Global Platts. Source: ICE. Equal weighting of Henry Hub and NBP. Source: S&P Global Platts and ExxonMobil analysis. Equal weighting of U.S. Gulf Coast (Maya - Coking), Northwest Europe (Brent - Catalytic Cracking), and Singapore (Dubai - Catalytic Cracking) netted for industry average Opex and renewable identification numbers (RINS). Source: IHS Markit, Platts, and company estimates. Weighting of polyethylene, polypropylene, and paraxylene based on ExxonMobil capacity. Internal estimate based on available January 2021 data. Price/Margin basis consistent with supplemental notes 3 & 4 (above); reflects annual earnings upside versus annualized 4Q20 margin basis. 42 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Definitions Available Cash from Operations provides an indication of cash flow available to fund shareholder distributions, capex, and debt reduction and is calculated as the sum of (1) net cash provided by operating activities and (2) net cash used in investing activities, both from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, and (3) capital and exploration expenditures. Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales. Cash flow from operations and asset sales is the sum of the net cash provided by operating activities and proceeds associated with sales of subsidiaries, property, plant and equipment, and sales and returns of investments from the Summary statement of cash flows. This cash flow reflects the total sources of cash from both operating the Corporation's assets and from the divesting of assets. Cash Operating Costs and Cash Opex. Cash operating costs consist of (1) Production and manufacturing expenses, (2) Selling, general and administrative expenses, and (3) Exploration expenses, including dry holes from ExxonMobil's consolidated statement of income. The sums of these income statement lines serve as an indication of cash operating costs and do not reflect the total cash operating costs of the Corporation. This measure is useful in understanding the Corporation's efforts to conserve cash on hand while progressing planned projects. Cash Opex as used on slides 6, 8, and 14 is a proxy for this measure that includes equity company cash expenses. Flexible Capex. Flexible Capex includes those investments with minimal costs or value loss to defer expenditures, such as investments in short cycle businesses like unconventionals, projects that have not commenced or are early in construction and with limited penalty to pause. Less flexible Capex includes projects conducted for safety, environmental and regulatory reasons, projects already in execution with penalties or loss of value associated with pausing, and investments made in order to retain rights or options for potential future investment. Project. The term "project" as used in this presentation can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports. Resources, resource base, and recoverable resources. Along with similar terms, these refer to the total remaining estimated quantities of oil and natural gas that are expected to be ultimately recoverable. ExxonMobil refers to new discoveries and acquisitions of discovered resources as resource additions. The resource base includes quantities of oil and natural gas classified as proved reserves, as well as, quantities that are not yet classified as proved reserves, but that are expected to be ultimately recoverable. The term "resource base" or similar terms is not intended to correspond to SEC definitions such as "probable" or "possible" reserves. The term "in-place" refers to those quantities of oil and natural gas estimated to be contained in known accumulations and includes recoverable and unrecoverable amounts. "Potential" resource amounts are not currently included in the resource base. Returns, investment returns, project returns. Unless referring specifically to ROCE, references to returns, investment returns, project returns, and similar terms mean future discounted cash flow returns on future capital investments based on current company estimates. Investment returns exclude prior exploration and acquisition costs. 43 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Exxon Mobil Corporation published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 12:37:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 07:51a ETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Rebound Ahead of Opening Bell on 'Productive' Stimul.. MT 07:50a Exxon posts first annual loss as a public company on COVID-19 blow RE 07:45a EXXON : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 07:40a EXXON MOBIL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K) AQ 07:38a EXXON MOBIL : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings - webcast presentation materials PU 07:38a EXXON MOBIL : Cautionary Statement PU 07:38a EXXON MOBIL : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings - announcement PU 07:36a EXXON MOBIL : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Supplement PU 07:36a EXXON MOBIL : Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin Joins ExxonMobil Board of Direct.. BU 07:31a EXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Provides Pe.. BU