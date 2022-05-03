Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Exxon Mobil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/03 09:09:55 am EDT
86.49 USD   +0.09%
09:05aEXXON MOBIL : Guyana investments yield a growing source of energy for the world
PU
07:11aImperial Oil Details Terms Of $2.5 Billion Substantial Issuer Bid
MT
04:57aFACTBOX : Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exxon Mobil : Guyana investments yield a growing source of energy for the world

05/03/2022 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Why is this important right now? This oil will contribute to Guyana's economy - and to the global oil market, where supply constraints resulting from industry underinvestment during the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have led to price volatility. Oil still meets more than 30% of global energy demand and 90% of transportation needs, and remains virtually indispensable for powering larger vehicles like trucks, planes and ships.

Billions invested, regardless of oil prices

Discovery and development of Guyana's resources is an important part of ExxonMobil's commitment to responsibly meeting the world's energy needs - a commitment that requires billions of dollars in sustained investments, regardless of short-term swings in global oil prices. It also reflects our support for Guyana's economic development, job creation and sustainability objectives.

We stayed focused on disciplined investing during the economic downturn from the pandemic and we retain that focus today. We expect to invest between $21 billion and $24 billion this year, and between $20 and $25 billion annually through 2027 to deliver the products and energy resources the world needs and also to advance lower-emission solutions.

Growing energy supply while reducing emissions

In fact, our plans include spending more than $15 billion through 2027 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from company operations, and for investments in lower-emission business opportunities to help others reduce their emissions.

Some of that money will be spent in Guyana, where by 2027 our operations are expected to have about 30% lower greenhouse gas intensity than the average of our upstream portfolio. We're looking at even more ways to reduce emissions in Guyana and in other operations around the world.

For example, in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, we expect to produce 25% more oil and natural gas this year versus last and at the same time are aiming to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from our unconventional operations there by 2030. This is a key part of ExxonMobil's company-wide ambition to achieve net-zero emissions (Scope 1 and 2) from all operated assets by 2050. Flexible skills for a range of energy solutions

We're excited about the growth and opportunity we see ahead for Guyana. With the most recent discoveries announced last week, we've discovered the equivalent of nearly 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil on behalf of the people of Guyana and our co-venturers in the Stabroek Block1. That's more than 10% of all the new conventional resources discovered anywhere in the world between 2015 and the end of last year.

The strengths that have enabled our success in Guyana - our scale, advanced technologies, integration, operations excellence and highly skilled people - also position us to lead in the energy transition.

For nearly 140 years, ExxonMobil has supplied products that help people live healthy, prosperous lives and thrive in an ever-changing world. We're committed to continuing to create sustainable solutions that improve quality of life and meet society's evolving needs.

Learn more about how ExxonMobil is reducing emissions across the globe.

1ExxonMobil's affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited is the operator and holds 45% interest in the Stabroek Block. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds 30% interest, and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited holds 25% interest. "ExxonMobil" is used herein, for convenience and simplicity, as an abbreviated reference to Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, the Exxon Mobil Corporation, and/or other affiliates. Nothing contained herein is intended to override corporate separateness.

Disclaimer

Exxon Mobil Corporation published this content on 03 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2022 13:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
09:05aEXXON MOBIL : Guyana investments yield a growing source of energy for the world
PU
07:11aImperial Oil Details Terms Of $2.5 Billion Substantial Issuer Bid
MT
04:57aFACTBOX : Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
03:24aBP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit
RE
05/02Truist Raises Price Target for Exxon Mobil to $86 From $84, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
05/02Wells Fargo Adjusts Exxon Mobil's Price Target to $109 from $107, Keeps Overweight Rati..
MT
05/02Credit Suisse Raises Exxon Mobil's PT to $102 from $95, Lifts 2022 Operating EPS Estima..
MT
05/02MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 2, 2022
05/02Goldman Sachs Lifts Price Target on Exxon Mobil to $104 From $103, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 373 B - -
Net income 2022 38 517 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 127 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,85x
Yield 2022 4,12%
Capitalization 364 B 364 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 63 000
Free-Float 52,0%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 86,41 $
Average target price 95,30 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth C. Frazier Lead Independent Director
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Angela F. Braly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION41.22%364 045
CHEVRON CORPORATION36.13%313 887
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD17.41%245 809
BP PLC18.47%95 154
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION7.16%75 402
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.46.67%51 546