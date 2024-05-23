In his 17 years with ExxonMobil, Remi Loiseau has worked on energy projects around the world. But last week, he was passing out steak to the crowd at the Magnolia Blossom Festival and World Championship Steak Cook-off - a lively two-day event that draws thousands each spring to the picturesque downtown of Magnolia, Arkansas.

Why? Because Remi leads our work in Arkansas to build a new lithium business and participating in the festival was an opportunity for our team to help people learn more about our plans and activity.

It was also a blast. Remi and his colleagues enjoyed the arts and entertainment, answered questions and cheered on our team in the festival's steak cook-off: the aptly named "Lithi-YUM."

ExxonMobil sponsored the Blossom Festival for the first time this year - a sign of our deepening ties with communities in the southwest part of the state. That's where we plan to produce lithium from saltwater brines deep underground - enough for about 1 million electric vehicles a year by 2030.

"Everyone here's excited about lithium and the economic opportunities it could provide," said Rachel Jenkins, executive director of the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce. "We're happy to have folks from ExxonMobil at the Blossom Festival, pitching in to help make it a success."