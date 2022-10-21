Exxon Mobil On Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is currently at $105.14, up $1.21 or 1.16%

--Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Nov. 1, 1972)

--Would be the first new all-time high since June 8, 2022

--Currently up seven of the past eight days

--Currently up five consecutive days; up 6% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Aug. 12, 2022, when it rose for six straight trading days

--Best five day stretch since the five days ending Oct. 10, 2022, when it rose 7.53%

--Up 20.42% month-to-date

--Up 71.83% year-to-date; on pace for best year on record (Based on available data back to Nov. 1, 1972)

--Up 66.57% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 22, 2021), when it closed at $63.12

--Would be a new 52-week closing high

--Up 77.72% from its 52-week closing low of $59.16 on Dec. 20, 2021

--Traded as high as $106.16; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Nov. 1, 1972)

--Up 2.15% at today's intraday high

All data as of 11:16:38 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

