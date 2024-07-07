As we prepare for severe weather that may impact our Gulf of Mexico operations. Our primary focus is the safety of our workforce and communities in the affected areas. We continue to meet customer commitments.
For the latest developments on Beryl, please visit the National Hurricane Center website.
We're communicating with federal, state and local emergency planning officials about measures we're taking to prepare for Beryl. We are making operational adjustments in preparation for the storm and expect minimal impact to production.
We have shut-in personnel from the Hoover platform in the Gulf of Mexico and evacuated remaining personnel in advance of Beryl.
July 6, 2024
We are continuing to monitor Beryl and we're preparing for severe weather that may impact our operations.
We have shut-in personnel from the Hoover platform in the Gulf of Mexico and evacuated remaining personnel in advance of Beryl.
Our Gulf Coast facilities are operating as normal.
July 5, 2024
The safety of our people is our priority. We are shutting in personnel from the Hoover platform in the Gulf of Mexico and evacuating remaining personnel today in advance of Beryl.
We're prepared to adjust operations as needed. There is no impact to production.
Our chemical and refinery complexes at Baytown, Baton Rouge Beaumont, and GCGV have started the hurricane preparedness process in preparation for the severe weather. Operations at these complexes are normal, and we continue to meet contractual commitments.
July 4, 2024
We are actively monitoring Hurricane Beryl and we're preparing for severe weather that may impact our operations in the Gulf of Mexico. Our primary focus is the safety of our workforce and communities in the affected areas.
