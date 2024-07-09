Baytown - We're continuing to assess our facility for potential damage as we resume normal operations. We anticipate minimal impact to production.

We're communicating with federal, state and local emergency planning officials about measures we're taking to prepare for Beryl. We are making operational adjustments in preparation for the storm and expect minimal impact to production.

We have shut-in production from the Hoover platform in the Gulf of Mexico and evacuated remaining personnel in advance of Beryl.

The safety of our people is our priority. We have shut-in production from the Hoover platform in the Gulf of Mexico and we are evacuating remaining personnel today in advance of Beryl.

Our chemical and refinery complexes at Baytown, Baton Rouge Beaumont, and GCGV have started the hurricane preparedness process in preparation for the severe weather. Operations at these complexes are normal, and we continue to meet contractual commitments.

We are actively monitoring Hurricane Beryl and we're preparing for severe weather that may impact our operations in the Gulf of Mexico. Our primary focus is the safety of our workforce and communities in the affected areas.