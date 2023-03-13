Exxon Mobil Reports Equipment Problems at Beaumont, Texas, Oil Refinery

By Dan Molinski

Exxon Mobil Corp. reported operational and equipment issues and excessive emissions over the weekend at its oil refinery in Beaumont, Texas.

"Equipment failure caused the CO [carbon monoxide] boiler to trip because of low air flow," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, noting emissions of carbon monoxide and other gases began Sunday morning and lasted into the afternoon, about 12 hours total.

"The CO boiler was bypassed while operations personnel worked to restore normal operations," the refinery added. "Production rates were reduced to minimize excess emissions while operations continued to meet contractual agreements."

The 366,000 barrel-a-day Beaumont refinery produces about 2.8 billion gallons of gasoline a year and is located 90 miles east of Houston.

