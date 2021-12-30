Log in
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
Exxon Mobil Sees Gas Prices Adding $700 Million to $1.1 Billion to 4Q Earnings

12/30/2021 | 05:08pm EST
By Jeffrey T. Lewis

Exxon Mobil Corp. said Thursday it expects higher gas prices to add $700 million to $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter compared with the third quarter.

An increase in liquids prices will add $400 million to $800 million in the period, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Changes in chemical margins will have a negative impact of $600 million to $800 million, and the estimated negative impact of non-cash impairments will be $500 million to $800 million, the company said.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-21 1707ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.59% 60.79 Delayed Quote.48.35%
WTI -0.11% 76.442 Delayed Quote.57.96%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 278 B - -
Net income 2021 21 357 M - -
Net Debt 2021 48 012 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 5,72%
Capitalization 259 B 259 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 72 000
Free-Float 52,7%
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vijay Swarup Vice President-Research & Engineering
Kenneth C. Frazier Lead Independent Director
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION48.35%261 169
CHEVRON CORPORATION39.67%228 546
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD21.01%204 460
BP PLC31.87%88 919
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION4.32%75 622
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION54.62%39 625