Exxon Mobil Sees Gas Prices Adding $700 Million to $1.1 Billion to 4Q Earnings

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

Exxon Mobil Corp. said Thursday it expects higher gas prices to add $700 million to $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter compared with the third quarter.

An increase in liquids prices will add $400 million to $800 million in the period, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Changes in chemical margins will have a negative impact of $600 million to $800 million, and the estimated negative impact of non-cash impairments will be $500 million to $800 million, the company said.

12-30-21 1707ET