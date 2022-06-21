Exxon Mobil Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is currently at $91.89, up $5.77 or 6.7%

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 12.66%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Down 4.28% month-to-date

--Up 50.17% year-to-date

--Down 12.14% from its all-time closing high of $104.59 on June 8, 2022

--Up 44.05% from 52 weeks ago (June 22, 2021), when it closed at $63.79

--Down 12.14% from its 52-week closing high of $104.59 on June 8, 2022

--Up 74.27% from its 52-week closing low of $52.73 on Aug. 19, 2021

--Traded as high as $91.95

--Up 6.77% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Feb. 1, 2022, when it rose as much as 7.31%

--Third best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 1:04:54 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 1321ET