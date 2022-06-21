Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Exxon Mobil Corporation
  News
  Summary
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:48 2022-06-21 pm EDT
91.85 USD   +6.65%
01:42pEquities Jump Midday as Fed's Bullard Calls for Credible Fed Action
MT
01:36pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Jump With Yields as Bullard Calls for Credible Fed Action
MT
01:30pExxon Mobil's Shares Rise After Credit Suisse Upgrade
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exxon Mobil Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

06/21/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is currently at $91.89, up $5.77 or 6.7%


--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 12.66%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Down 4.28% month-to-date

--Up 50.17% year-to-date

--Down 12.14% from its all-time closing high of $104.59 on June 8, 2022

--Up 44.05% from 52 weeks ago (June 22, 2021), when it closed at $63.79

--Down 12.14% from its 52-week closing high of $104.59 on June 8, 2022

--Up 74.27% from its 52-week closing low of $52.73 on Aug. 19, 2021

--Traded as high as $91.95

--Up 6.77% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Feb. 1, 2022, when it rose as much as 7.31%

--Third best performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 1:04:54 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 1321ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 6.86% 92 Delayed Quote.40.74%
WTI 0.54% 109.582 Delayed Quote.46.59%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 404 B - -
Net income 2022 40 725 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 354 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,44x
Yield 2022 4,13%
Capitalization 363 B 363 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 63 000
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 86,12 $
Average target price 100,22 $
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Angela F. Braly Independent Director
Susan K. Avery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION40.74%362 841
CHEVRON CORPORATION26.44%291 539
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD7.39%207 274
BP PLC18.46%91 751
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-4.13%69 423
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.47.74%50 427