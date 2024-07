July 8 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil said on Monday changes in oil prices would increase the oil major's second-quarter upstream earnings by $300 million to $700 million compared with the first quarter.

The largest U.S. oil producer had posted $5.7 billion in upstream earnings for the first quarter ended March 31.

