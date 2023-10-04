Oct 4 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil said on Wednesday changes in oil prices would lift the oil major's third-quarter upstream earnings by $900 million to $1.3 billion, compared with the second quarter.

The largest U.S. oil producer posted $4.6 billion in upstream earnings for the second quarter ended June 30. (Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)