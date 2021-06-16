Log in
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
Exxon Mobil : Thinking about trading options or stock in Exxon Mobil, Apple, Draftkings, GameStop, or Workhorse Group?

06/16/2021 | 09:32am EDT
NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for XOM, AAPL, DKNG, GME, and WKHS.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-exxon-mobil-apple-draftkings-gamestop-or-workhorse-group-301313760.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2021
