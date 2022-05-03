Log in
Exxon Mobil to Sell Romanian Affiliate for More Than $1 Billion

05/03/2022 | 10:25am EDT
By Colin Kellaher


Exxon Mobil Corp. on Tuesday said it agreed to sell its Romanian upstream affiliate to state-owned gas producer Romgaz SA for more than $1 billion, as the energy giant focuses its portfolio on assets with a low cost of supply.

The Irving, Texas, company said the sale, slated to close during the second quarter, includes its ExxonMobil Exploration & Production Romania affiliate and its stake in the XIX Neptun block offshore in the Black Sea.

OMV Petrom, controlled by Austria's OMV AG, will assume operatorship on the block, which has been present in Romania's upstream sector since November 2008, Exxon said.


ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.41% 87.59 Delayed Quote.41.22%
OMV AG 3.12% 50.6 Delayed Quote.-1.72%
OMV PETROM S.A. -1.04% 0.475 End-of-day quote.-4.81%
SNGN ROMGAZ SA -2.22% 44 End-of-day quote.12.82%
WTI -1.86% 103.269 Delayed Quote.37.91%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 373 B - -
Net income 2022 38 517 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 127 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,85x
Yield 2022 4,12%
Capitalization 364 B 364 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 63 000
Free-Float 52,0%
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 86,41 $
Average target price 95,30 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth C. Frazier Lead Independent Director
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Angela F. Braly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION41.22%364 045
CHEVRON CORPORATION36.13%313 887
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD17.41%245 809
BP PLC18.47%95 154
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION7.16%75 402
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.46.67%51 546