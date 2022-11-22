Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Exxon Mobil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-11-22 pm EST
114.18 USD   +2.89%
05:42pExxon Reports Equipment Shutdown at Baytown, Texas Oil Refinery
DJ
09:24aSEE, ExxonMobil, and Ahold Delhaize USA Collaborate on Groundbreaking Circularity Initiative
AQ
11/21Exxon, Chevron, ConocoPhillips Reportedly Hit With Shareholder Resolutions Over Tax Practices
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exxon Reports Equipment Shutdown at Baytown, Texas Oil Refinery

11/22/2022 | 05:42pm EST
By Dan Molinski


Exxon Mobil Corp. said Tuesday a pressure problem at its Baytown, Texas, oil refinery forced it to implement an unscheduled equipment shutdown.

"Unplanned shutdown of DCU [delayed coking unit] wet gas compressor due to low lube oil pressure resulted in safe utilization of the flare system," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

It said the emissions began Monday afternoon and lasted until Tuesday morning, spanning about 13 hours total.

The 561,000-barrel-a-day Baytown refinery is 25 miles east of Houston.


Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1741ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.62% 88.31 Delayed Quote.12.58%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.89% 114.18 Delayed Quote.83.17%
WTI 0.98% 81.109 Delayed Quote.6.40%
