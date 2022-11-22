Exxon Reports Equipment Shutdown at Baytown, Texas Oil Refinery

By Dan Molinski

Exxon Mobil Corp. said Tuesday a pressure problem at its Baytown, Texas, oil refinery forced it to implement an unscheduled equipment shutdown.

"Unplanned shutdown of DCU [delayed coking unit] wet gas compressor due to low lube oil pressure resulted in safe utilization of the flare system," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

It said the emissions began Monday afternoon and lasted until Tuesday morning, spanning about 13 hours total.

The 561,000-barrel-a-day Baytown refinery is 25 miles east of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1741ET