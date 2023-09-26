By Dan Molinski

ExxonMobil on Tuesday reported an operational disruption and flaring of gas emissions at a gasoline-making unit of its oil refinery in Beaumont, Texas.

"A process unit upset occurred," the refinery said in a regulatory filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, noting it happened at a fluid catalytic cracking unit.

Exxon said the emissions of sulfur dioxide and other gases happened Monday night, lasting about an hour.

"Process streams were routed to the flare to minimize emissions," the refinery said. "The event has ended, and we expect to meet all contractual agreements."

The Exxon Beaumont refinery expanded earlier this year and now has a 630,000-barrel-a-day crude-distillation capacity, making it one of the nation's largest refineries.

