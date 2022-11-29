Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Exxon Mobil Corporation
  News
  Summary
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:25 2022-11-29 pm EST
110.50 USD   +0.63%
02:09pExxon Reports Tripped Compressor at Beaumont, Texas, Oil Refinery
DJ
11:18aExxon Mobil : ExxonMobil, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries form carbon capture technology alliance
PU
10:24aSonangol, the National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG), Oil Derivatives Regulatory Institute (IRDP) and More Deliver Forward-Looking Remarks at Angola Oil & Gas 2022
AQ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Exxon Reports Tripped Compressor at Beaumont, Texas, Oil Refinery

11/29/2022 | 02:09pm EST
Exxon Mobil Corp. on Tuesday reported a compressor problem and excessive emissions at a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit of its Beaumont, Texas, oil refinery.

"A process compressor tripped offline," it said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "Process streams were routed to the flare to minimize emissions, and the event has ended. The refinery has returned to normal operations and all contractual commitments are anticipated to be met."

It said the emissions of sulfur dioxide and other gases happened Monday afternoon.

The 366,000 barrel-a-day Beaumont refinery produces about 2.8 billion gallons of gasoline a year, and is located 90 miles east of Houston.


Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1409ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.53% 84.46 Delayed Quote.7.57%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.66% 110.53 Delayed Quote.85.01%
WTI 2.57% 78.479 Delayed Quote.1.56%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 435 B - -
Net income 2022 56 274 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,18x
Yield 2022 3,25%
Capitalization 452 B 452 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 63 000
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 109,81 $
Average target price 114,96 $
Spread / Average Target 4,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Angela F. Braly Independent Director
Susan K. Avery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION85.01%452 230
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD14.33%210 644
BP PLC46.31%105 194
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-3.58%69 897
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION90.53%57 139
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION79.52%51 984