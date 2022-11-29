Exxon Reports Tripped Compressor at Beaumont, Texas, Oil Refinery

Exxon Mobil Corp. on Tuesday reported a compressor problem and excessive emissions at a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit of its Beaumont, Texas, oil refinery.

"A process compressor tripped offline," it said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "Process streams were routed to the flare to minimize emissions, and the event has ended. The refinery has returned to normal operations and all contractual commitments are anticipated to be met."

It said the emissions of sulfur dioxide and other gases happened Monday afternoon.

The 366,000 barrel-a-day Beaumont refinery produces about 2.8 billion gallons of gasoline a year, and is located 90 miles east of Houston.

