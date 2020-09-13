Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exxon Used to Be America's Most Valuable Company. -2-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/13/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

While rivals such as Shell and BP have begun hedging their oil and gas bets with investments in renewable energy, Exxon has remained largely committed to fossil fuels.

In the 1960s, Exxon created an in-house venture-capital division that helped develop some of the first commercially viable solar cells before selling the unit in the 1980s, determining oil and gas were more profitable. Several employees said the company has chosen to primarily innovate on oil- and gas-related technology.

"ExxonMobil is a world leader in carbon capture," the company said.

Mr. Woods has said Exxon is investing in groundbreaking technology, including algae biofuels and capturing carbon. He has also emphasized company traditions, including its employee-ranking system, that he believes have made Exxon successful.

In early 2018, around the time he laid out his growth plan, Mr. Woods visited the company's flagship Houston-area campus for a town hall meeting. He spoke to more than 1,000 employees in the campus' main building, which features a 10,000-ton "floating cube" that appears to hover over a plaza below.

When the meeting shifted to a question-and-answer session, some employees asked about the ranking system and whether Exxon would ever get rid of it, said six people who attended. Many large companies have abandoned such rankings, including Microsoft Corp. and General Electric Co., which pioneered the system in the 1980s.

Mr. Woods appeared annoyed by the question and said Exxon would never get rid of the rankings, according to the people.

"We need to win in the marketplace," Mr. Woods said, according to the people.

Write to Christopher M. Matthews at christopher.matthews@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.27% 36.9 Delayed Quote.-47.12%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -0.83% 5.95 Delayed Quote.-46.68%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.23% 39.88 Delayed Quote.-39.85%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.65% 204.03 Delayed Quote.29.38%
WTI 0.17% 37.476 Delayed Quote.-39.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
05:05pExxon Used to Be America's Most Valuable Company. -2-
DJ
05:05pExxon Used to Be America's Most Valuable Company. What Happened?
DJ
09/09EXXON MOBIL : Charleston sues Big Oil for climate change adaptation costs
AQ
09/08REFILE-FACTBOX-Major oil spills with ships
RE
09/08Exxon, Tesla fall; Nikola, Beyond Meat rise
AQ
09/08Exxon, Tesla fall; Nikola, Beyond Meat rise
AQ
09/08Oil Prices Tumble on Faltering Recovery in Demand -- 4th Update
DJ
09/08Oil Prices Tumble on Faltering Recovery in Demand -- 3rd Update
DJ
09/08Oil Prices Tumble on Faltering Recovery in Demand -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/08EXXON MOBIL : Should you invest in Apple, Exxon Mobil, Moderna, Nvidia, or Bank ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 186 B - -
Net income 2020 -1 668 M - -
Net Debt 2020 58 661 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -76,2x
Yield 2020 9,45%
Capitalization 156 B 156 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 74 900
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 49,22 $
Last Close Price 36,90 $
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-47.12%156 022
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD54.67%200 604
BP PLC-44.43%67 431
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-27.72%65 826
NESTE OYJ47.55%41 600
PTT-20.45%31 963
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group