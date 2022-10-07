Advanced search
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-10-07 pm EDT
101.03 USD   -1.01%
Exxon asks U.S. labor board for new date for hearing on refinery lockout charges

10/07/2022 | 07:24pm EDT
HOUSTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday asked the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to move back by a month a hearing on a complaint the company unlawfully locked out more than 600 workers from its Beaumont, Texas, refinery, according to a filing with board.

In the filing, Exxon said several of company's attorneys and anticipated witnesses are unavailable the week of Jan. 9, 2023 "due to prior engagements." The NLRB had asked an administrative law judge to hear the complaint beginning on Jan. 9, 2023. In the complaint made public on Monday, the NLRB charges that the 10-month lockout was part of an unlawful attempt to remove the United Steelworkers union (USW) from representing the workers at the 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont refinery.

In the complaint, the board said the employees should be awarded back pay and their costs from the lockout by an administrative law judge who will hear the complaint and Exxon's response in Houston. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
