  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Exxon Mobil Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exxon discusses new terms with union representing locked-out Texas refinery workers

10/09/2021 | 07:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Exxon Mobil Beaumont locks out refinery workers

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Saturday it and the United Steelworkers union, the union representing workers locked out of a Texas refinery, discussed terms of a proposed labor contract.

Exxon said it provided clarifications to its latest proposal and rejected the union's proposed changes to that offer, saying they would raise its costs.

"Union provided a one-pager with 24 proposed items they requested be included in our offer ... the majority of the items increase cost to the Company, and as we told the Union, we are not interested in including them in our offer," Exxon said.

It has been over five months since Exxon locked some 650 workers out at the Beaumont, Texas, plant, replacing them with temporary workers.

The new proposal came at a time when at least 30% of workers represented by United Steelworkers union local 13-243 signed a petition to the U.S. National Labor Relations Board to force a vote on removing the union.

The union on Friday accused the company of misleading people with confusing statements regarding the union, negotiations and the company's lockout.

Exxon also said the union refused to say whether it would seek a vote on the latest offer and the next bargaining meeting was not scheduled.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 278 B - -
Net income 2021 19 856 M - -
Net Debt 2021 51 863 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 5,61%
Capitalization 263 B 263 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 72 000
Free-Float 52,7%
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 62,18 $
Average target price 66,55 $
Spread / Average Target 7,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vijay Swarup Vice President-Research & Engineering
Kenneth C. Frazier Lead Independent Director
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION50.85%263 243
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD34.55%225 795
CHEVRON CORPORATION27.95%208 959
BP PLC38.76%96 055
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION14.99%81 145
NESTE OYJ-19.49%42 331