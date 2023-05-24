Exxon-led group earned nearly $6 bln in Guyana last year

* Oil consortium discloses profit through court filing
* Exxon earned $2.7 billion, Hess $1.5 billion, CNOOC $1.5
billion
* Exxon incurred $281 million in tax expense on Guyana
profit
GEORGETOWN, May 24 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp
and two partners earned $5.8 billion last year from offshore oil
production in Guyana, according to audited results filed in an
appeal of a court ruling that found them in breach of insurance
obligations.
The filing is the first disclosure of 2022 profits Exxon,
Hess Corp and CNOOC Ltd earned from oil
produced offshore Guyana. The group began production in Guyana
in 2019 and accounts for all of the country's oil output.
The financial results were submitted on May 17 in an appeal
of an early May ruling that found the group had breached
oil-spill insurance obligations for the Liza One offshore
platform.
Exxon and its partners "have the technical and financial
capabilities to respond positively to any adverse event,"
Alistair Routledge, Exxon's country manager, said in the appeal.
The group has spill-mitigation technology at its disposal to
cap any major oil spills, and an underwater blowout could be
sealed within 5-1/2 days, Routledge said.
The oil consortium has $600 million in liability insurance
for the Liza 1 platform as well, according to Exxon.
Last year, Exxon took in $2.74 billion from its share of the
group's offshore oil production, Hess earned $1.53 billion and
CNOOC pocketed $1.55 billion, according to the financial
statements. The trio were producing about 375,000 barrels of oil
per day (bpd) from two offshore vessels by the end of 2022 and
plan to pump 1.2 million bpd in 2027.
Exxon incurred about $281 million in tax expense in the
country last year versus none in 2020, the financial statement
by Guyanese auditing group TSD Lal & Co showed.
In total, the group has about $19 billion in assets in
Guyana. Exxon's assets in the country at year-end were valued at
$10.76 billion, Hess's at $4.28 billion and CNOOC's at $3.9
billion, according to the filing.
(Reporting by Kiana Wilburg in Georgetown; Writing by Sabrina
Valle; Editing by Tom Hogue)