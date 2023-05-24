Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Exxon Mobil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
05/24/2023
107.59 USD   +1.12%
Exxon-led group earned nearly $6 bln in Guyana last year

05/24/2023 | 10:32pm EDT
* Oil consortium discloses profit through court filing

* Exxon earned $2.7 billion, Hess $1.5 billion, CNOOC $1.5 billion

* Exxon incurred $281 million in tax expense on Guyana profit

GEORGETOWN, May 24 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp and two partners earned $5.8 billion last year from offshore oil production in Guyana, according to audited results filed in an appeal of a court ruling that found them in breach of insurance obligations.

The filing is the first disclosure of 2022 profits Exxon, Hess Corp and CNOOC Ltd earned from oil produced offshore Guyana. The group began production in Guyana in 2019 and accounts for all of the country's oil output.

The financial results were submitted on May 17 in an appeal of an early May ruling that found the group had breached oil-spill insurance obligations for the Liza One offshore platform.

Exxon and its partners "have the technical and financial capabilities to respond positively to any adverse event," Alistair Routledge, Exxon's country manager, said in the appeal.

The group has spill-mitigation technology at its disposal to cap any major oil spills, and an underwater blowout could be sealed within 5-1/2 days, Routledge said.

The oil consortium has $600 million in liability insurance for the Liza 1 platform as well, according to Exxon.

Last year, Exxon took in $2.74 billion from its share of the group's offshore oil production, Hess earned $1.53 billion and CNOOC pocketed $1.55 billion, according to the financial statements. The trio were producing about 375,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) from two offshore vessels by the end of 2022 and plan to pump 1.2 million bpd in 2027.

Exxon incurred about $281 million in tax expense in the country last year versus none in 2020, the financial statement by Guyanese auditing group TSD Lal & Co showed.

In total, the group has about $19 billion in assets in Guyana. Exxon's assets in the country at year-end were valued at $10.76 billion, Hess's at $4.28 billion and CNOOC's at $3.9 billion, according to the filing. (Reporting by Kiana Wilburg in Georgetown; Writing by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.05% 78.2 Delayed Quote.-9.88%
CNOOC LIMITED -2.20% 12.42 Delayed Quote.27.25%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.12% 107.59 Delayed Quote.-2.46%
HESS CORPORATION 0.87% 133.11 Delayed Quote.-6.14%
TOPIX INDEX -0.14% 2149 Delayed Quote.14.26%
WTI -0.01% 74.185 Delayed Quote.-10.18%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 379 B - -
Net income 2023 39 839 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 727 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,4x
Yield 2023 3,43%
Capitalization 435 B 435 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
EV / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 62 000
Free-Float 50,3%
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Angela F. Braly Independent Director
Susan K. Avery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-2.46%430 174
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-3.64%188 213
BP PLC2.44%105 952
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION35.81%100 249
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-5.56%46 637
PHILLIPS 66-8.11%43 886
