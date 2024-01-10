Units at ExxonMobil's petroleum and chemical production site in Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon, northern France, are running "normally" following an unplanned maintenance that began in mid-December, a company spokesperson told OPIS Wednesday.

However, a 400,000 metric ton/year mixed-feed ethylene cracker that was also shut for unplanned maintenance is not expected to resume production until mid-January, according to market sources and data by Chemical Market Analytics (CMA) by OPIS, a Dow Jones company.

"A minor technical incident occurred at the ExxonMobil Chemical Gravenchon integrated plant in mid-December 2023. The units are working normally after [the completion of] maintenance repair work", the spokesperson said.

Exxon declined to provide further details on the type of units affected.

A unit was shut down on Dec. 11, according to local media that cited an ExxonMobil warning of flaring and noise for several days.

The Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon industrial site includes ExxonMobil's 12 million mt/year refinery. The company also produces propylene and other petrochemicals at the same site, according to CMA data.

The Gravenchon site is ExxonMobil's largest integrated platform in Europe, producing a range of petroleum and chemical products such as gas, fuels, lubricants, polymers and specialty products, according to a company statement.

