Exxon says Baytown refinery remains at reduced rates following Dec. 23 fire

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil on Monday said its
Baytown, Texas, refinery continued to operate at reduced rates
following a fire on Dec. 23, and that the unit involved remained
shut down.
The company has not yet determined the cause of the fire,
but said it was continuing to empty the unit so it could safely
enter the facility and assess what impact it would have on
production.
A filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
said the fire occurred at the facility's Hydro Desulfurization
Unit 1.
Four workers were hospitalized as a result of the incident,
two of whom were confirmed to have been released from the
hospital. Exxon declined to provide an update on the status of
the other injured workers.
