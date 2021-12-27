Log in
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/27 12:24:43 pm
61.605 USD   +0.96%
10:06aFishermen Say Exxonmobil Yet to Pay Compensation Years After Oil Spills
AQ
09:28aEnergy Stocks Slip Premarket Monday
MT
09:01aAfter shaking up Exxon's board, Engine No. 1 widens sights
AQ
Exxon says Baytown refinery remains at reduced rates following Dec. 23 fire

12/27/2021 | 11:43am EST
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil on Monday said its Baytown, Texas, refinery continued to operate at reduced rates following a fire on Dec. 23, and that the unit involved remained shut down.

The company has not yet determined the cause of the fire, but said it was continuing to empty the unit so it could safely enter the facility and assess what impact it would have on production.

A filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the fire occurred at the facility's Hydro Desulfurization Unit 1.

Four workers were hospitalized as a result of the incident, two of whom were confirmed to have been released from the hospital. Exxon declined to provide an update on the status of the other injured workers.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by Mark Porter and Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 278 B - -
Net income 2021 21 195 M - -
Net Debt 2021 47 987 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 5,73%
Capitalization 258 B 258 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 72 000
Free-Float 52,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vijay Swarup Vice President-Research & Engineering
Kenneth C. Frazier Lead Independent Director
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION48.03%258 332
CHEVRON CORPORATION37.84%224 402
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD19.52%200 864
BP PLC32.59%88 741
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION6.34%75 249
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION52.42%38 807