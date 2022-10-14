Exxon says Texas refinery lockout was lawful in reply to NLRB complaint -filing

HOUSTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp
said on Friday in its reply to a U.S. National Labor Relations
Board (NLRB) complaint that the lockout of over 600 workers at
its Beaumont, Texas, refinery was lawful, according to a filing
with the board.
In a Sept. 30 complaint, the NLRB said Exxon acted in
violation of federal law in locking the workers out of their
jobs for 10 months between May 2021 and March 2022.
The board recommended the workers receive their back pay and
costs for the time they were locked out of the refinery.
In the reply, Exxon said it "acted in good faith and has not
violated any provision of the National Labor Relations Act."
The NLRB in the September complaint alleged Exxon
undertook the lockout to remove United Steelworkers union (USW)
local 13-243 from representing the workers at the 369,024
barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery.
The lockout began as the union and Exxon were deadlocked
in talks over a new six-year contract. Exxon said the lockout
would assure operations continued uninterrupted if the union
began a strike, as it had notified the company it might do.
The lockout ended after union members accepted Exxon's
contract proposal.
In the September complaint, the NLRB alleged Exxon
unilaterally changed the terms of the contract and working
conditions for refinery employees.
The company "did not make any material changes to
bargaining unit employees’ terms and conditions of employment,"
Exxon said on Friday.
The NLRB alleged Exxon provided more than the
"ministerial aid" to union members who led a decertification
campaign to remove USW local 13-243 from representing the
workers.
The board also alleged the lockout became unlawful when
Exxon said in messages to the refinery workers that they would
be allowed to return to work if they removed the union.
Exxon's "alleged conduct with respect to its employee
communications, even if true, is lawful under extant board law,"
the company said.
An administrative law judge will hear the complaint and
Exxon's defense in 2023.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba
Editing by Chris Reese)