Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm fourth-quarter gains in oil, chemicals

12/30/2020 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Exxon sign is seen at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Norridge

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp signaled in a regulatory filing that higher oil and gas prices and improved chemicals margins would aid fourth quarter results, but the gains would be overshadowed by an up to $20 billion asset write down.

The largest U.S. oil producer has posted losses in the first three quarters of 2020 on an ill-timed spending increase that collided with a downturn in fuel demand and prices. It faces a proxy fight next year by an activist investor calling for deeper cuts, new directors and a refocusing on cleaner fuels.

The filing after the market closed on Wednesday showed Exxon expects higher prices will sequentially lift its oil and gas operating results by between $200 million and $1 billion. That business suffered a $383 million operating loss in the third quarter.

The filing also signaled another operating loss in refining, but higher chemicals margins drove operating profit in that unit by between $200 million and $400 million. In the prior quarter, refining posted a $231 million loss while chemicals turned a $661 million profit.

The write down of mostly natural gas properties was previously estimated to be between $17 billion and $20 billion and the filing narrowed the range of the impairment charge.

Exxon last year began providing a snapshot of its key businesses after the end of each quarter to give investors insight into operations. Many of those prior updates led Wall Street to lower profit forecasts.

Official results are scheduled to be released Feb. 2.

During the final quarter, the company outlined plans for deeper cost cuts that will chop capital spending by at least $10 billion this year and next, and the first stages of a 15% workforce reduction that will continue through next December.

Adjusted fourth-quarter loss could hit $3.47 billion, or 61 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data, compared with a year-earlier profit of $5.69 billion, or $1.33 per share.

Exxon posted the details after the market close. Its shares finished up 33 cents at $41.60 but are down 41% year to date.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2020
All news about EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
05:55pExxon signals up to $20 bln writedown to overwhelm 4th-qtr gains in oil, chem..
RE
01:10pDallas Fed Survey Finds Oil, Gas Activity Rebounding
MT
12:49pMIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Firmer Midday Wednesday Amid Optimism Over Economy
MT
10:51aEXXON MOBIL : Thinking about buying stock in Moderna, Alibaba, Exxon Mobil, Bili..
PR
12/29CLOSE UPDATE : Stocks Descend From Record Gains Over Stimulus Checks Uncertainty..
MT
12/29MIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Softer Midday, Key Indexes Near Record Levels
MT
12/28Goldman Sachs Sees Value in Exxon Mobil, Suncor, Marathon Petroleum
MT
12/23Oil gains 2% after draws in U.S. product inventories
RE
12/23Corporate activists return 'full steam,' eye 2021, after pandemic muted activ..
RE
12/23MIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Firmer Midday on Lower Jobless Claims
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 181 B - -
Net income 2020 -2 312 M - -
Net Debt 2020 63 834 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -72,7x
Yield 2020 8,45%
Capitalization 174 B 174 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 74 900
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 48,89 $
Last Close Price 41,27 $
Spread / Highest target 79,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-40.86%174 499
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD32.69%172 252
BP PLC-44.37%71 484
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-24.95%70 338
NESTE OYJ92.01%56 017
PTT-3.41%40 386
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ