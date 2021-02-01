Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exxon to Create 'Low Carbon' Business Unit as It Faces Activists

02/01/2021 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Christopher M. Matthews

Exxon Mobil Corp. is forming a business unit that will focus exclusively on technologies to lower carbon emissions, as the oil giant faces increasing pressure to step up its sustainability investments.

Exxon said Monday that the new business, dubbed "low carbon solutions," would invest $3 billion through 2025 on lower emission energy technologies, primarily on carbon capture and storage projects, which gather carbon emissions from industrial processes or directly from the air and deposit them underground. Those investments would represent roughly 3% to 4% of Exxon's planned annual capital expenditures.

Exxon has a large research-and-development division that has invested in carbon capture for years, and Exxon says it has captured more carbon than any other company. Currently, the only large-scale use for captured carbon is to help produce more fossil fuels by pumping in the gas to squeeze more oil and gas out of the ground.

"With our demonstrated leadership in carbon capture and emissions reduction technologies, Exxon Mobil is committed to meeting the demand for affordable energy while reducing emissions," Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods said.

Exxon is expected to report a fourth consecutive quarterly loss for the first time in modern history on Tuesday after previously disclosing that it would write down as much as $20 billion in assets. It endured one of its worst financial performances ever in 2020 and has already posted more than $2 billion in losses through the first three quarters of 2020.

Following the outbreak of the new coronavirus last year, Exxon discussed a merger with its top U.S. rival, Chevron Corp., The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. The talks were described as preliminary and aren't currently ongoing.

The company's woes have helped draw the attention of activist investors. One of them, Engine No. 1 LLC, has argued that the company should focus more on investments in clean energy while cutting costs elsewhere to preserve its dividend. The firm nominated four directors to Exxon's board last week and called for it to make strategic changes to its business plan.

As the Journal previously reported, Exxon also has been in talks with another activist, D.E. Shaw Group, and has been planning to announce one or more new board members, additional spending cuts and investments in new technologies to help it reduce its carbon emissions.

Rivals such as BP PLC and Royal Dutch Shell PLC have embarked on bold strategies to remake their business as regulatory and investor pressure to reduce carbon emissions mounts. Both have said they would invest heavily in renewable energy -- a strategy that their investors so far haven't rewarded.

Exxon hasn't invested substantially in renewables, instead choosing to double down on oil and gas, arguing the world will need vast amounts of fossil fuels for decades to come.

Some in the industry see carbon capture as a way to lower the carbon footprint of fossil fuels, potentially allowing producers to continue pumping oil and gas as some countries tighten regulations on carbon emissions.

The only current, large-scale commercial use for captured carbon is for a process called enhanced oil recovery, in which carbon is pumped into older oil and gas reservoirs to increase pressure and produce more fossil fuels. Exxon's largest carbon capture project, in Wyoming, sells the gathered carbon to oil and gas companies.

Exxon said Monday that carbon capture projects could become more commercially attractive with government support. It has supported an existing tax credit in the U.S. for companies that capture and store carbon.

Write to Christopher M. Matthews at christopher.matthews@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-21 1758ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -1.62% 267.1 Delayed Quote.6.55%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 1.42% 86.41 Delayed Quote.0.89%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.18% 44.92 Delayed Quote.8.78%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.48% 56.24 Delayed Quote.7.16%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -1.53% 15.084 Real-time Quote.4.82%
WTI 3.16% 53.604 Delayed Quote.8.35%
All news about EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
05:58pExxon to Create 'Low Carbon' Business Unit as It Faces Activists
DJ
05:30pExxon creates unit to commercialize carbon-reduction technology
RE
05:02pEnergy Rises AMid Reports Exxon, Chevron Mulled Deal -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05:01pEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reductio..
BU
04:51pMajor Stock Indexes Finish With Solid Gains
DJ
04:20pMajor Stock Indexes Finish With Solid Gains
DJ
03:29pMajor Stock Indexes Climb More Than 1%
DJ
01:27pDow Rises More Than 200 Points
DJ
12:55pExxon, Chevron CEOs discussed merger -sources
RE
11:46aEXXON MOBIL : Names Len Fox Controller
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 182 B - -
Net income 2020 -11 834 M - -
Net Debt 2020 63 687 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,3x
Yield 2020 7,77%
Capitalization 190 B 190 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 74 900
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 51,43 $
Last Close Price 44,84 $
Spread / Highest target 76,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION8.78%189 594
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-7.22%160 470
BP PLC6.55%75 263
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION7.78%70 915
NESTE OYJ-1.49%54 321
PTT-7.65%36 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ