MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/05 12:10:18 pm
33.385 USD   +1.23%
11:46aExxon to Cut Up to 1,600 Jobs in Europe
DJ
11:25aThe Covid Economy Carves Deep Divide Between -2-
DJ
10:44aExxon to cut 1,600 jobs across Europe as oil rout weighs
RE
Exxon to Cut Up to 1,600 Jobs in Europe

10/05/2020 | 11:46am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Exxon Mobil Corp. on Monday said it will cut up to 1,600 jobs across its European operations by the end of next year as part of the energy giant's worldwide review of its operations.

The Irving, Texas, company said it plans to reduce staffing levels across a number of its European affiliates, noting that country-specific impacts will depend on its local business footprint and market conditions.

Exxon in July reported a second consecutive quarterly loss amid lower oil and gas prices and reduced demand sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Exxon said Europe remains an important market, but that the company needs to take significant actions to improve cost competitiveness and ensure it manages through unprecedented market conditions.

Last month, Exxon launched a voluntary workforce-reduction program in Australia. The company currently has roughly 75,000 employees around the world, according to FactSet.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.55% 33.5007 Delayed Quote.-52.74%
LONDON BRENT OIL 5.17% 41.46 Delayed Quote.-38.30%
WTI 5.71% 39.368 Delayed Quote.-39.22%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 182 B - -
Net income 2020 -2 042 M - -
Net Debt 2020 59 351 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -63,2x
Yield 2020 10,6%
Capitalization 139 B 139 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 74 900
Free-Float 52,7%
