Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exxon to Lay Off 1,900 U.S. Employees as Pandemic Wreaks Havoc on Oil Demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

By Christopher M. Matthews

Exxon Mobil Corp. said Thursday that it would lay off 1,900 employees in the U.S., becoming the latest major oil company to reduce its workforce as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the industry.

The struggling oil giant said most of the cuts would come from its management offices in Houston and that it expects the reductions will be both voluntary and involuntary. Exxon has said it is conducting a global review of its 74,000 employees and previously announced 1,600 layoffs in Europe and voluntary layoffs in Australia.

Exxon made the announcement a day before it is set to report quarterly earnings. Analysts expect the company to post its third consecutive quarterly loss for the first time on record.

Despite a modest economic recovery, oil-and-gas companies are being hammered by a sustained drop in consumption of gasoline and jet fuel as millions of people work from home and avoid driving and flying during the pandemic.

New lockdowns in Europe in response to climbing Covid-19 cases are dampening hopes that the global economy will regain its footing this year. That is combining with longer-term concerns about future competition from renewable energy and electric vehicles to drag down the value of many oil-and-gas companies to decade lows.

The oil-and-gas industry has shed tens of thousands of jobs and many of Exxon's peers have already announced significant layoffs.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC said in September it would cut up to 9,000 jobs in a broad restructuring and BP PLC plans to cut nearly 10,000 jobs, or 14% of its workforce, and freeze pay increases for senior level managers. U.S. rival Chevron Corp. has said it would reduce its 44,679 workforce by as much as 15%.

Exxon's shares have fallen more than 50% this year and the company has had to borrow billions of dollars to pay its costly dividend. Shell and BP cut their dividends earlier this year to shore up their finances. Exxon and Chevron said this week they would maintain their current dividend payments.

Write to Christopher M. Matthews at christopher.matthews@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-20 1201ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -0.08% 193 Delayed Quote.-58.98%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.58% 67.02 Delayed Quote.-44.50%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.66% 32.28 Delayed Quote.-54.76%
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.35% 37.4 Delayed Quote.-38.33%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4.81% 10.524 Delayed Quote.-61.52%
WTI -4.43% 35.785 Delayed Quote.-36.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
12:02pExxon to Lay Off 1,900 U.S. Employees as Pandemic Wreaks Havoc on Oil Demand
DJ
11:48aExxon to cut 1,900 jobs in the United States as pandemic hurts demand
RE
11:32aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Big names today
11:20aEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil plans reduction to U.S. staffing levels
PU
10:47aEXXON MOBIL'S FADING STAR : no longer the biggest U.S. energy company
RE
09:38aShell Tries to Woo Investors With Dividend Raise, Promise of Future Payouts -..
DJ
07:52aShell Tries to Woo Investors With Dividend Raise, Promise of Future Payouts
DJ
06:05aShell Tries to Woo Investors With Dividend Raise, Promise of Future Payouts
DJ
03:16aRoyal Dutch Shell plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc 3rd Quarter 2020 Unaudited Result..
DJ
10/28Exxon Mobil to keep dividend flat for first time since 1982
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 182 B - -
Net income 2020 -2 639 M - -
Net Debt 2020 60 426 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -47,4x
Yield 2020 11,1%
Capitalization 133 B 133 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 74 900
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 47,02 $
Last Close Price 31,57 $
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-54.76%133 485
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD34.12%172 120
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-35.18%65 112
BP PLC-58.98%50 895
NESTE OYJ42.46%39 890
PTT-28.41%28 784
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group