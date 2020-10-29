Log in
Exxon Mobil Corporation

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Exxon to cut 1,900 jobs in the United States as pandemic hurts demand

10/29/2020 | 11:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Exxon sign is seen at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Norridge

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil said on Thursday it will lay off about 1,900 employees in the United States as the COVID-19 pandemic batters energy demand.

The once mighty oil giant has been recently through difficult times also due to ill-timed bets on new oilfields and expansions.

The company lost nearly $1.7 billion in the first six months and is expected to post another quarterly loss on Friday.

Exxon said the job cuts, part of a global reorganization, will come mainly from its Houston, Texas office and will include voluntary and involuntary programs.

"The impact of COVID-19 on the demand for ExxonMobil's products has increased the urgency of the ongoing efficiency work," the company said in a statement.

Employees who are separated through involuntary programs will be provided severance and outplacement services.

(Editing by Arun Koyyur)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 182 B - -
Net income 2020 -2 639 M - -
Net Debt 2020 60 426 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -47,4x
Yield 2020 11,1%
Capitalization 133 B 133 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 74 900
Free-Float 52,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-54.76%133 485
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD34.12%172 120
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-35.18%65 112
BP PLC-58.98%50 895
NESTE OYJ42.46%39 890
PTT-28.41%28 784
