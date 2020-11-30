Exxon to take up to $20 billion impairment charge on gas assets

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
France
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Nyse
>
Exxon Mobil Corporation
XOM
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
(XOM)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
11/30 04:10:00 pm
38.13
USD
-5.13%
05:00p
Exxon tries to put the worst behind it with $20 bln impairment charge
RE
04:47p
EXXON MOBIL CORP
: Material Impairments, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:46p
EXXON MOBIL
: ExxonMobil to Prioritize Capital Investments on High-Value Assets
BU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Analyst Recommendations
Exxon to take up to $20 billion impairment charge on gas assets
11/30/2020 | 04:57pm EST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday it would take an impairment charge of about $17 billion to $20 billion in the fourth quarter related to some of its dry gas assets.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
© Reuters 2020
All news about EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
05:00p
Exxon tries to put the worst behind it with $20 bln impairment charge
RE
04:47p
EXXON MOBIL CORP
: Material Impairments, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events ..
AQ
04:46p
EXXON MOBIL
: ExxonMobil to Prioritize Capital Investments on High-Value Assets
BU
11/27
SALESFORCE, DELTA AIR LINES, BEST BU
: Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
11/27
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/27
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/27
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/26
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/26
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/26
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: Salesforce could acquire Slack
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
182 B
-
-
Net income 2020
-2 306 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
62 958 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-70,8x
Yield 2020
8,66%
Capitalization
170 B
170 B
-
EV / Sales 2020
1,28x
EV / Sales 2021
1,08x
Nbr of Employees
74 900
Free-Float
52,7%
More Financials
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
25
Average target price
45,73 $
Last Close Price
40,19 $
Spread / Highest target
84,1%
Spread / Average Target
13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
-25,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Darren W. Woods
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger
Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano
Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund
Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
-42.40%
169 933
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
28.67%
165 504
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
-18.34%
74 588
BP PLC
-44.25%
70 552
NESTE OYJ
85.36%
52 786
PTT
-4.55%
39 389
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master