MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Exxon Mobil Corporation    XOM

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
Exxon to take up to $20 billion impairment charge on gas assets

11/30/2020 | 04:57pm EST
FILE PHOTO: An Exxon sign is seen at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Norridge

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday it would take an impairment charge of about $17 billion to $20 billion in the fourth quarter related to some of its dry gas assets.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 182 B - -
Net income 2020 -2 306 M - -
Net Debt 2020 62 958 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -70,8x
Yield 2020 8,66%
Capitalization 170 B 170 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 74 900
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 45,73 $
Last Close Price 40,19 $
Spread / Highest target 84,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Steven S. Reinemund Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-42.40%169 933
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD28.67%165 504
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-18.34%74 588
BP PLC-44.25%70 552
NESTE OYJ85.36%52 786
PTT-4.55%39 389
