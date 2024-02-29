Exxon Mobil Corporation is an oil group organized around 3 areas of activity: - refining and distribution (78.8% of net sales): 5.2 million barrels of oil products (diesel fuel, gasoline, fuel oil, lubricants, motor oils, etc.) sold per day. At the end of 2021, the group operated a network of 22,545 service stations under the Exxon, Mobil, Esso names, etc.; - petrochemical (13.3%): primarily oils, aromas, alcohols, ethylene, elastomers, propylene, and polymers (26.3 Mt sold in 2021) for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, textile, electrical, etc.; - exploration and production of hydrocarbons (7.9%; worldwide leader): 2.3 million barrels of oil produced per day and 241.7 million m3 of natural gas produced per day. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (37.7%), Canada (8%), Singapore (5.4%), the United Kingdom (5.3%), France (4.8%), Italy (3.6%), Belgium (3.3%), Australia (2.8%) and other (29.1%).

