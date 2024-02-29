Feb 29 (Reuters) - Exxon is planning to cut some traders' salaries as part of a pay overhaul that will include performance bonuses at the end of the year and long-term incentives, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Darren Woods, Exxon Mobil CEO: New refinery, Permian Basin... what does Pioneer bring to the table?
Exxon Mobil's Pioneer acquisition doesn't bode well for the renewable energy transition
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+4.37%
|414B
|+13.02%
|223B
|-1.17%
|97.89B
|+5.87%
|95.29B
|+14.20%
|61.51B
|+6.72%
|60.43B
|+8.83%
|46.28B
|+12.48%
|33.27B
|+27.49%
|27.81B
|-7.93%
|21.56B
