Agreement aims to advance low-carbon hydrogen market, driving toward a cleaner energy future Enables transportation of low-carbon hydrogen from ExxonMobil’s facility through Air Liquide’s existing pipeline network Air Liquide supplies oxygen and nitrogen needed to produce low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia Final investment decision subject to supportive government policy, necessary regulatory permits

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Air Liquide today announced an agreement to support the production of low-carbon hydrogen and low-carbon ammonia at ExxonMobil’s Baytown, Texas facility. The agreement will enable transportation of low-carbon hydrogen through Air Liquide’s existing pipeline network. Additionally, Air Liquide will build and operate four Large Modular Air separation units (LMAs) to supply 9,000 metric tons of oxygen and up to 6,500 metric tons of nitrogen daily to the facility. The LMAs will primarily use low-carbon electricity to reduce the project’s carbon footprint.

“Momentum continues to build for the world’s largest low-carbon hydrogen project and the emerging hydrogen market,” said Dan Ammann, President of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions. “This partnership with Air Liquide further strengthens our Baytown project by enabling hydrogen distribution through existing networks and securing key feedstocks.”

ExxonMobil's planned hydrogen production facility will be the world’s largest. It is expected to produce 1 billion cubic feet of low-carbon hydrogen daily, and more than 1 million tons of ammonia annually while capturing more than 98% of the associated CO 2 emissions.

Partnering with Air Liquide, ExxonMobil aims to enable the growth of a low-carbon hydrogen market along the U.S. Gulf Coast to help industrial customers decarbonize their operations.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society’s evolving needs.

The corporation’s primary businesses - Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions – provide products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower emissions technologies. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources, and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants, and chemical companies in the world. ExxonMobil also owns and operates the largest CO 2 pipeline network in the United States. In 2021, ExxonMobil announced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans for 2030 for operated assets, compared to 2016 levels. The plans are to achieve a 20-30% reduction in corporate-wide greenhouse gas intensity; a 40-50% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of upstream operations; a 70-80% reduction in corporate-wide methane intensity; and a 60-70% reduction in corporate-wide flaring intensity.

With advancements in technology and the support of clear and consistent government policies, ExxonMobil aims to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its operated assets by 2050. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and ExxonMobil’s Advancing Climate Solutions.

Cautionary Statement

Statements of future events, investments, or partnerships in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including project plans, partner participation, timing, capacities, and costs could differ materially depending on a number of factors including the ability to execute operational objectives on a timely and successful basis; implementation of government frameworks and permitting for carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, ammonia and other lower-emission technologies; timely completion of construction projects; commercial and consumer interest in lower-emissions opportunities; changes in plans or objectives prior to final funding decisions or project startups; unforeseen technical or operational difficulties; and other factors discussed under the heading Factors Affecting Future Results in the Investors section of our website at www.exxonmobil.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release and the companies named herein disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

