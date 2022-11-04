Advanced search
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
11:10 2022-11-04 am EDT
112.57 USD   +1.32%
ExxonMobil Appoints Jim Chapman, Vice President, Tax and Treasurer; Jaime Spellings to Retire

11/04/2022 | 10:46am EDT
ExxonMobil said today that Jim Chapman has been appointed vice president, Tax and Treasurer, effective November 28, 2022. Chapman replaces Jaime Spellings, who has elected to retire after 31 years of service with the company.

“We welcome Jim Chapman to the company, and look forward to working with him. Jim brings a breadth of capital market and functional experience that we will put to good use as we continue to position ExxonMobil for a leading role through the energy transition,” said Kathy Mikells, ExxonMobil senior vice president and chief financial officer. “We thank Jaime for more than three decades of service to ExxonMobil and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Chapman joins ExxonMobil from Dominion Energy, Inc. where he served as executive vice president and chief financial officer since 2018. He previously held the role of senior vice president and treasurer at Dominion. He also held several senior finance positions at Barclays Investment Bank and Lehman Brothers in Asia and the United States. Chapman began his career with Ernst & Young in Russia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history and political science from Auburn University and a master’s of business from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.

Spellings was appointed general tax counsel in 2010 and was elected vice president of Tax and Treasurer’s in 2020. He joined Exxon Company USA in 1991 and has held managerial positions with increasing responsibility in finance, tax and planning, including assignments in the U.S., United Kingdom and Thailand. Spellings graduated from University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business with a bachelor’s degree in business and economics, and he earned a J.D. from the University of Texas at Austin.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and the Energy Factor.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 416 B - -
Net income 2022 56 199 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 140 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,34x
Yield 2022 3,21%
Capitalization 458 B 458 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 63 000
Free-Float 51,3%
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Angela F. Braly Independent Director
Susan K. Avery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION81.57%457 542
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD7.90%196 199
BP PLC49.32%100 621
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-11.02%65 240
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION84.72%55 396
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION72.69%50 006