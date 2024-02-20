Feb 20 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:
* EXXONMOBIL WARNS EU THAT RED TAPE MIGHT PUSH IT TO INVEST ELSEWHERE - FT Source text: http://tinyurl.com/47m3ju28 Further company coverage:
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|103.7 USD
|0.00%
|+0.54%
|+3.75%
|06:16am
|ExxonMobil Warns EU That Red Tape Might Push It To Invest Elsewhere - FT
|RE
|06:16am
|News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Tuesday at 12 AM ET
|DJ
Feb 20 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:
* EXXONMOBIL WARNS EU THAT RED TAPE MIGHT PUSH IT TO INVEST ELSEWHERE - FT Source text: http://tinyurl.com/47m3ju28 Further company coverage:
|ExxonMobil Warns EU That Red Tape Might Push It To Invest Elsewhere - FT
|RE
|News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Tuesday at 12 AM ET
|DJ
|Exxon warns EU that red tape might push it to invest elsewhere, FT reports
|RE
|Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements
|RE
|News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Monday at 4 PM ET
|DJ
|Guyana to disclose winners of offshore oil-block auction by end of March
|RE
|News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Monday at 11 AM ET
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Monday at 7 AM ET
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Monday at 4 AM ET
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Monday at 12 AM ET
|DJ
|Energy Shares Post Mild Gains -- Energy Roundup
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Friday at 4 PM ET
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Friday at 11 AM ET
|DJ
|Analysis-US refinery M&A stalls as buyers shun aging assets, uncertain future
|RE
|News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Friday at 7 AM ET
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Friday at 4 AM ET
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Friday at 12 AM ET
|DJ
|Exxon aims to make key lithium technology decision by year end
|RE
|US awards SPR contracts worth $229.5 million to ExxonMobil, BP, others
|RE
|Occidental says CrownRock deal delayed by FTC requests of 'everything'
|RE
|Venture Global LNG presses regulators to approve its CP2 LNG project
|RE
|New York pension fund further restricts investments in Exxon, other oil companies
|RE
|Berkshire trims Apple, sheds four stocks, mum on new investment
|RE
|Charges dropped against former Exxon executive
|RE
|Oil majors rejigger portfolios with $30-per-barrel price in mind
|RE
Darren Woods, Exxon Mobil CEO: New refinery, Permian Basin... what does Pioneer bring to the table?
Exxon Mobil's Pioneer acquisition doesn't bode well for the renewable energy transition
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+3.75%
|412 B $
|+13.35%
|226 B $
|+1.86%
|100 B $
|+5.62%
|96 142 M $
|+14.59%
|62 564 M $
|+8.01%
|61 838 M $
|+7.34%
|47 507 M $
|+6.98%
|32 064 M $
|+42.24%
|31 262 M $
|-15.15%
|22 607 M $