ExxonMobil: full-year 2023 earnings of $36.0 billion

February 02, 2024 at 07:05 am EST

ExxonMobil Corporation announced fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $7.6 billion (versus $9.1 billion in the third quarter), or $1.91 per share.



Fourth-quarter results included $2.3 billion in unfavorable items, including a $2.0 billion impairment charge due to regulatory hurdles in California.



Earnings excluding identified items were $10.0 billion (up $0.8 billion from the third quarter), or $2.48 per share.



For the full year 2023, the company reported earnings of $36.0 billion, or $8.89 per share.



' Our consistent strategy and excellent execution across the business generated industry-leading earnings and enabled us to return more cash to shareholders than our peers in 2023', said Darren Woods, Chairman and CEO.



