ExxonMobil Corporation announced fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $7.6 billion (versus $9.1 billion in the third quarter), or $1.91 per share.

Fourth-quarter results included $2.3 billion in unfavorable items, including a $2.0 billion impairment charge due to regulatory hurdles in California.

Earnings excluding identified items were $10.0 billion (up $0.8 billion from the third quarter), or $2.48 per share.

For the full year 2023, the company reported earnings of $36.0 billion, or $8.89 per share.

' Our consistent strategy and excellent execution across the business generated industry-leading earnings and enabled us to return more cash to shareholders than our peers in 2023', said Darren Woods, Chairman and CEO.

