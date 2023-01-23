Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Exxon Mobil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:21:27 2023-01-23 am EST
114.33 USD   +0.86%
10:31aExxonMobil to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
08:01aFrontera, CGX start drilling Wei-1 well in Guyana
RE
05:23aShell Unit QGC to Deliver Additional Gas to Australian Market in 2023
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ExxonMobil to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

01/23/2023 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ExxonMobil Corporation will release fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. A press release will be issued via Business Wire and available at 5:30 a.m. CT at www.exxonmobil.com.

Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer; Kathy Mikells, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and Jennifer Driscoll, vice president of investor relations, will review the results during a live, listen-only conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT. The presentation can be accessed via webcast or by calling (888) 596-2592 (United States) or (786) 789-4790 (International). Please reference confirmation code 5143665 to join the call. An archive replay of the call and a copy of the presentation with accompanying supplemental financial data will be available at www.exxonmobil.com/ir.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
10:31aExxonMobil to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
08:01aFrontera, CGX start drilling Wei-1 well in Guyana
RE
05:23aShell Unit QGC to Deliver Additional Gas to Australian Market in 2023
MT
03:58aShell to offer additional gas delivery for Australian customers in 2023
RE
01/22Netherlands to Shut Down Europe's Biggest Gasfield in October Amid Safety Concerns
MT
01/22Netherlands sticks to plan to close Groningen gas field by October - FT
RE
01/20Northamoil : ExxonMobil prepares to launch $2bn refinery expansion in Texas
AQ
01/20Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target on Exxon Mobil to $120 From $116, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
01/19Strike cuts French power supply, halts refinery shipments
RE
01/19NextDecade signs LNG supply deal with Japan's Itochu Corp
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 412 B - -
Net income 2022 56 370 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 559 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,40x
Yield 2022 3,15%
Capitalization 467 B 467 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 63 000
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 113,35 $
Average target price 120,51 $
Spread / Average Target 6,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Angela F. Braly Independent Director
Susan K. Avery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION2.77%466 809
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-4.10%191 597
BP PLC0.20%106 689
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.88%76 902
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.02%58 920
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION12.51%55 026