  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Exxon Mobil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:28 2022-07-25 pm EDT
89.44 USD   +2.70%
12:03pExxonMobil to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
09:32aThinking about trading options or stock in Tesla, Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, or Exxon Mobil?
PR
07/22S&P 500 Posts 2.5% Weekly Gain Led by Consumer Discretionary, Materials, Industrials as Earnings Beat Forecasts
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

ExxonMobil to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

07/25/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
Exxon Mobil Corporation will release second quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, July 29, 2022. A press release will be issued via Business Wire and available at 5:30 a.m. CT at www.exxonmobil.com.

Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer; Kathy Mikells, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and Jennifer Driscoll, vice president of investor relations, will review the results during a live, listen-only conference call at 8:30 a.m. CT. The presentation can be accessed via webcast or by calling (888) 596-2592 (United States) or (786) 789-4790 (International). Please reference confirmation code 7129478 to join the call. An archive replay of the call and a copy of the presentation with accompanying supplemental financial data will be available at www.exxonmobil.com/ir.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 414 B - -
Net income 2022 45 575 M - -
Net Debt 2022 19 348 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,90x
Yield 2022 4,09%
Capitalization 367 B 367 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 63 000
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 87,08 $
Average target price 101,72 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Angela F. Braly Independent Director
Susan K. Avery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION42.31%366 886
CHEVRON CORPORATION22.87%283 306
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD5.70%199 117
BP PLC16.05%87 352
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-1.93%69 743
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION33.85%46 336