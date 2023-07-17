Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, July 28, 2023. The company will issue a press release via Business Wire, and it will be available at 5:30 a.m. CT at www.exxonmobil.com.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kathy Mikells, and Vice President of Investor Relations Jennifer Driscoll will review the results during a live conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT. The presentation will be accessible via webcast or by calling (888)-516-2433 (United States) or (929)-477-0431 (International). Please reference confirmation code 9075155 to join the call. An archive replay of the call and a copy of the presentation with accompanying supplemental financial data will be available at investor.exxonmobil.com.

