Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Friday, August 2, 2024. The company will issue a press release via Business Wire that will be available at 5:30 a.m. CT at investor.exxonmobil.com.

Darren Woods, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Kathy Mikells, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Jim Chapman, Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations, will review the results during a live conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT. The presentation will be accessible via webcast or by calling (877) 400-0505 (Toll-free) or (786) 789-4828 (Local). Please reference passcode 3008702 to join the call. An archive replay of the call and a copy of the presentation with accompanying supplemental financial data will be available at investor.exxonmobil.com.

