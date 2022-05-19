Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Exxon Mobil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/19 03:14:58 pm EDT
91.99 USD   +1.47%
03:01pExxonMobil to Sell Barnett Shale Assets for $750 Million
BU
08:30aCitigroup Raises Price Target for Exxon Mobil to $90 From $80, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/18Tallgrass Energy, ADM plan CO2 transport and sequestration deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ExxonMobil to Sell Barnett Shale Assets for $750 Million

05/19/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Sale supports corporate strategy to prioritize investments on advantaged assets with lowest cost of supply
  • Assets are part of North American gas resources removed from company’s development plan in 2020
  • Transaction expected to close in second quarter

ExxonMobil said today it signed an agreement with subsidiaries of BKV Corporation for the sale of operated and non-operated Barnett Shale gas assets in Texas for $750 million with additional payments contingent on future natural gas prices.

“We are focused on delivering the most competitive returns to our shareholders by developing opportunities with the lowest cost of supply and further strengthening our industry-leading upstream position,” said Liam Mallon, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Company.

“Our subsidiaries have operated in the Barnett Shale safely and responsibly for nearly two decades, and we are encouraged by BKV’s plans to develop the resource in line with its stated pathway to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.”

ExxonMobil removed the Barnett Shale gas assets operated by its subsidiaries XTO Energy Inc. and Barnett Gathering LLC from its development plan in 2020.

As part of the agreement, all employees with ExxonMobil subsidiaries in the Barnett Shale will receive full employment offers with BKV. The sale is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society’s evolving needs.

The corporation’s primary businesses - Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions - provide products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower-emissions technologies. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources, and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants and chemical companies in the world. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and the Energy Factor.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement

Statements of future events or conditions in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including closing of agreed divestments and realization of payments; performance of and results from other investments; and other business plans, could vary significantly depending on a number of factors including the supply and demand for oil, gas, and petroleum products and other market factors affecting the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries; the severity, length and ultimate impact of COVID-19 on people and economies and actions of governments in response to the pandemic; obtaining necessary approvals and consents and satisfaction of other conditions precedent contained in the applicable agreements; satisfaction of conditions related to contingent payments; the development and competitiveness of alternative technologies; actions of competitors and commercial counterparties; political and regulatory developments including environmental regulations; and other factors discussed in this release and under Item 1A Risk Factors in ExxonMobil’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and under the heading “Factors Affecting Future Results” on the Investors page of our website at exxonmobil.com.

Exxon Mobil Corporation has numerous affiliates, many with names that include ExxonMobil, Exxon, Mobil, Esso, and XTO. For convenience and simplicity, those terms and terms such as ExxonMobil, the corporation, company, our, we, and its are sometimes used as abbreviated references to specific affiliates or affiliate groups. Nothing contained herein is intended to override the corporate separateness of affiliated companies.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
03:01pExxonMobil to Sell Barnett Shale Assets for $750 Million
BU
08:30aCitigroup Raises Price Target for Exxon Mobil to $90 From $80, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/18Tallgrass Energy, ADM plan CO2 transport and sequestration deal
RE
05/18Shell Unit to Buy Exxon-operated Block 3 Offshore Egypt
MT
05/18Australia's gas producers eye profits from carbon capture
RE
05/17Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
05/17MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 17, 2022
05/17BP, Linde plan carbon capture project near Houston
RE
05/17European shares end up over 1% on China COVID relief, positive forecasts
RE
05/17Equinor, Exxon Partner to Boost Production at Brazilian Oil Development
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 393 B - -
Net income 2022 39 226 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 748 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,43x
Yield 2022 3,96%
Capitalization 382 B 382 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 63 000
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 90,65 $
Average target price 96,02 $
Spread / Average Target 5,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth C. Frazier Lead Independent Director
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Angela F. Braly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION48.15%381 867
CHEVRON CORPORATION43.21%330 207
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD7.19%207 450
BP PLC27.79%101 112
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION9.09%73 852
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.53.55%53 500